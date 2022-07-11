Leadership race means ‘two weeks to save net zero’, Tory MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leadership race means ‘two weeks to save net zero’, Tory MPs warn

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 11.51am
Environmentalists fear a new prime minister could row back on the UK’s net zero promises (David Davies/PA)

The Conservatives have “two weeks to save net zero” as candidates vie for the party leadership, the chair of the Conservative Net Zero Support Group has warned.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore has called on leadership candidates to commit to meeting the target of reaching net zero by 2050 and set out their plans for the environment as they make their pitches to MPs and members.

Speaking to PA, he said: “We have yet to hear from any candidate in this leadership race their clear position not only on supporting net zero but also how they intend to prioritise climate, nature and the environment.

“At a time of a cost-of-gas crisis and global food insecurity, and a time when the UK is about to face record heatwaves, it’s absolutely vital that every candidate in this leadership race sets out their stall on how they would protect net zero.”

He added: “As far as I’m concerned, the future progress on climate change hangs in the balance. We have two weeks to save net zero.”

The former energy minister said he was considering withholding his vote in the leadership election until he had heard commitments from the candidates on net zero, adding he would encourage others to do the same.

So far, only Sajid Javid has formally committed to keep the UK’s target of reaching net zero by 2050, which was signed into law while Mr Skidmore was energy minister in 2019.

Two candidates, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman, have argued the UK should row back from that commitment, sparking concern from environmentalists that other leadership candidates could ditch net zero.

Former energy minister Chris Skidmore said the leadership race offered ‘two weeks to save net zero’ (David Mirzoeff/PA)

In response, Mr Skidmore and members of the Conservative Environment Network have written to all leadership candidates on Monday calling on them to back net zero.

In its letter, the group said: “The world is facing, as a whole, global challenges over energy and food insecurity. Tackling the causes of these crises means recognising not only the cost-of-gas crisis, but the crisis that is encircling our natural environment and global climate.

“Our sources of food production are now being severely affected by climate change while the rising price of fossil fuels is exclusively responsible for the doubling of the price in energy bills.”

The group also pointed to recent polling that suggests climate change was the second most important issue to voters in Red Wall seats while abandoning net zero could cost the Conservatives 1.3 million votes.

They added: “We are calling on all candidates in this leadership race to recognise the importance of maintaining the Conservative Party’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, on nature, the environment, tackling climate change and energy and food security.

“The Conservative Party has had a proud record as the party of nature. It has been in our DNA to conserve, to protect, and to leave our environment in a better place for future generations.”

