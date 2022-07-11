Tax cut pledges of Tory leadership candidates are ‘not serious’, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tax cut pledges of Tory leadership candidates are ‘not serious’, say experts

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 2.21pm
Almost all the Conservative leadership candidates have promised to cut taxes if elected (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost all the Conservative leadership candidates have promised to cut taxes if elected (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Conservative leadership candidates’ promises of large tax cuts are “not serious”, experts have said.

Candidate setting out their stalls for Conservative MPs and members this week have focused on promises to cut taxes across the board, including corporation tax, income tax and national insurance.

But experts from two think tanks have poured cold water on the plans, saying they would require significant spending cuts as well.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said that while some “individual” taxes could be cut “at the margins”, the kind of large, wide-ranging cuts being discussed by leadership hopefuls “aren’t plausible”.

POLITICS Statement
(PA Graphics)

He said: “You are not going to be cutting corporation tax by 10 percentage points and cutting national insurance and income tax.

“The trade-off in terms of slashing public services like the NHS and defence is something politicians are unlikely to be willing to do.”

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, agreed that tax cuts would also mean spending cuts over the longer term, pointing out that inflation meant the Government already had less room for manoeuvre than when it set out its spending plans in October 2021.

He said: “When you are setting public sector pay deals, you might find the kind of pay awards that workers might expect – and the kind of awards that pay bodies might recommend – could lead you to decide that it’s difficult to maintain current spending levels, let alone trim them.”

Mr Emmerson added that the situation in Ukraine meant the Government faced extra pressure on its budget after 30 years in which it had been able to cut defence spending in order to fund the NHS.

Almost all the candidates for the Tory leadership have committed to significant tax cuts, with several promising not only to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax to 25%, but to reduce it to 15%.

Mr Emmerson said this would probably bring more investment in the short term but added a corporation tax cut would probably not pay for itself, while cuts to personal taxes such as income tax and national insurance “certainly won’t be paying for themselves”.

He added that while personal tax cuts would put “more money in people’s pockets”, they risked contributing to inflation given ongoing supply problems in the economy.

Both men argued that tax cuts would do little to help boost the economy, Mr Emmerson suggesting they were more about reducing the size of the state, and said longer-term reforms to areas including tax, education and planning would be more effective.

Mr Bell said: “The big picture is that promising tax cuts on this level is not a serious engagement with the questions that the country’s going to be asking in the 2020s and at some point they need to get on to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier