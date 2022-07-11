Committee writes to UK energy minister on actions to tackle crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee has written to the UK’s energy minister on actions being taken by the UK Government to tackle rising energy prices.

The letter to Greg Hands followed the publication of a report by the committee on Monday. This found that a pandemic-level response to the energy crisis between the Scottish and UK governments is required.

However, the committee said it “could not disregard the extent to which” key elements of discussions undertaken during the inquiry related to matters reserved to Westminster.

The energy minister had previously appeared in front of the Holyrood committee on May 11 to discuss cost increases.

In the letter to Mr Hands, the committee’s convener, Dean Lockhart, said: “Inevitably, some of the evidence we took in April and May has been part-superseded by events and announcements since then.

“But most evidence remains highly relevant to this unfolding situation, rightly described by witnesses as a ‘crisis’ for many households.”

UK energy minister Greg Hands (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The letter stated that a proposal from the Scottish Government to set up a four-nations joint ministerial group on the matter had been unsuccessful, despite the crisis involving “a number of devolved and reserved matters where communication and joint working would appear important”.

It called on Mr Hands to outline how he would support and work towards such an approach, as well as any meetings he – or his ministerial colleagues – had had with Holyrood counterparts.

The committee said it was concerned that “uncertainty over the future of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme (including whether it will be devolved) has sometimes caused messaging and delivery problems for advice providers”, reiterating the need for a four-nations effort to send out a “clear and positive message”.

Further concern was raised over a “disproportionate number” of pre-payment meters in homes across Scotland, which the committee said could leave many users “especially vulnerable by recent events”.

“We ask the UK Government to consider working with power companies and Ofgem to create a right, under appropriate circumstances, for a householder to have a prepayment meter removed,” the letter said.

“We propose this both in response to the current crisis and on grounds of general fairness.”

The likelihood of further financial assistance over the coming months and the UK Government’s satisfaction towards Ofcom’s risk management processes were also challenged.