Sajid Javid dodges questions over previous tax affairs at campaign launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sajid Javid dodges questions over previous tax affairs at campaign launch

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 5.49pm
Sajid Javid speaks during the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sajid Javid speaks during the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor and health secretary bidding to become Conservative leader, has refused to give details about which jurisdictions he has previously paid taxes in.

Mr Javid, who is bidding to replace Boris Johnson in a crowded field of Tory candidates, insisted that he had always been “transparent” with the tax authorities.

In a campaign launch in central London on Monday, the Bromsgrove MP revealed plans to woo Tory colleagues and grassroots activists with a promise of tax cuts and an ambitious house-building programme as he said that Conservatives were facing a “wake up and smell the coffee” moment.

Conservative leadership bid
Sajid Javid mops his face during the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But questions about his former tax arrangements overshadowed part of the launch, with Mr Javid declining repeatedly to get into specifics about where he has previously paid tax.

Mr Javid had previously disclosed that for six years while working as an international banker and before entering politics he was non-domiciled for tax purposes.

But under questioning from reporters, he refused to give details of where he had been domiciled for tax purposes.

“I believe I’ve been open and transparent about this. I’ve set out before this campaign that, because… before politics my job was an international job, I travelled a lot,” he said.

“I lived in the (United) States, I lived in the UK, I lived in Singapore, I was tax resident in different countries, as part of my job, it had an impact on my statuses. That’s not unusual.

“I had a tax adviser, accountants that would help me with my international taxes, I moved around a lot.

Sajid Javid arrives to launch his campaign to be Conservative Party leader at the Cinnamon Club in London
Sajid Javid arrives to launch his campaign to be Conservative Party leader at the Cinnamon Club in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And the test for me was to make sure that whatever you do, when it comes to your taxes, your personal tax affairs, that is always correct, proper, within all the rules, and that was met at all times.

“So I am perfectly happy about that. And I am certain that I’ve never had an issue with HMRC. I’ve never had a tax investigation. I’ve always been transparent, fully transparent, with the tax authorities.”

Asked which countries he had been domiciled in for tax purposes, Sajid Javid said: “I’ve moved to different jurisdictions, I’ve lived in different jurisdictions and I’ve been really clear about the reasons for that, in terms of my international travel.

“I’m not getting into any more detail (on) my personal tax affairs that were to do with a time that I was not in public life.

“I haven’t been non-domiciled in all my time in public life, and that’s where I would leave it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier