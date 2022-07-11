Ofgem chief says controls on energy firms ‘should have been tighter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ofgem chief says controls on energy firms ‘should have been tighter’

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 7.51pm
(PA)
(PA)

The chief executive of Ofgem has said controls on energy companies entering the market “should have been tighter” before more than two dozen went bust.

Jonathan Brearley has also said the previous system of having the price cap reassessed every six months, which has since been changed to three months, meant some firms were unable to increase costs to prevent them from going under.

Since the beginning of last August, 28 energy suppliers have failed amid soaring gas prices, causing turmoil for more than four million customers.

Energy prices
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said regulations ‘should have been tighter’ (Ofgem handout)

Speaking to MPs sitting on the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Mr Brearley said: “The problem was the ongoing requirements for the suppliers themselves and we accept, with hindsight, they should have been tighter.

“When we looked at supplier failure prior to September of this year, although there have been costs, they weren’t anywhere near the order magnitude of what we’ve seen.

“But the fact is what we had was this huge rise in wholesale prices, which did two things; it increased the number of suppliers that failed but also increased the costs of their failure.

“Now, you know, we accept that looking back, financial resilience controls could have been stronger and should have been stronger, and equally the design of the price cap should have allowed the market to adapt more freely.”

He later told the committee there were currently 26 domestic suppliers, but could not rule out more going bust.

Mr Brearley said: “We’re not out of this yet, so this is not a sort of retrospective look at last winter, we are still in this change and we have all our sort of enforcement and procedures ready and in place but it is still a challenging market so it’s quite possible we see further exits.”

A report by the National Audit Office, published in June 2022, said that, while the failures were caused by massive changes in the energy market, Ofgem is also partly to blame.

The watchdog’s approach to how it licensed and monitored suppliers over much of the last decade increased the risk of them failing, but also added to costs when they did, the NAO found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier