Not just tax cuts needed to boost economy, says Tugendhat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Not just tax cuts needed to boost economy, says Tugendhat

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.04am
Tom Tugendhat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tom Tugendhat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has said tax cuts cannot be the “only round in the magazine” in stimulating economic growth.

In a speech on Tuesday, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee will set out his 10-year plan for growth to address the UK’s lagging productivity.

Like the other contenders – apart from Rishi Sunak – Mr Tugendhat is promising immediate tax cuts, but he will also argue for investment in skills and infrastructure as well tax breaks for research and development.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Tugendhat, a former soldier, said: “I am committed to reducing the tax burden on people and businesses across the UK.

“It’s great to see colleagues following my lead in arguing for a reversal of the national insurance rise. And only by cutting the cost of fuel, which is hitting drivers in their back pockets, can we drive down price.

“Tax cuts cannot be the only round in the magazine to fire growth in the economy

“A 10-year growth plan will include both targeted and sensible tax cuts along with other measures to stimulate investment, creating jobs and investment in every part of the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier