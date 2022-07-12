Grant Shapps vows to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Grant Shapps vows to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 7.27am
Grant Shapps say the UK “can’t afford not to” increase defence spending which is why he wants to up it to 3% of the economy’s gross domestic product (PA)
Grant Shapps say the UK “can’t afford not to” increase defence spending which is why he wants to up it to 3% of the economy’s gross domestic product (PA)

Grant Shapps has said the UK “can’t afford not to” boost defence spending and wants to increase it to 3% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Writing in The Times, the Transport Secretary said: “Freedom is not free. That is why, as prime minister, I will raise defence spending to 3% of GDP, in contrast to Nato’s recommended minimum of 2%.”

His Tory leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, also said he would spend 3% of GDP – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence if elected to succeed Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson recently committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade after a Cabinet row over the issue.

But this is not enough to prevent Britain from falling behind other Nato countries in the spending league table, including Poland and Lithuania, which have increased their military budgets following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Mr Hunt.

Mr Shapps pointed to the kit limitations of the Navy and the RAF, adding: “The Army is shrinking in manpower, artillery and armour. Quality is vital, but quantity has a quality all of its own.

“We have had to wait a decade to replace the venerable Nimrod subhunter with the new Poseidon aircraft. The Vanguard-class boats carrying the Trident nuclear deterrent are based on the Clyde, and they are nearing the end of their lives.

“The extra money I am proposing will help to bring forward the modernisation of the deterrent with new Dreadnought-class boats. We will accelerate the in-service dates for programmes that have been ‘shifted to the right’ to ease budgetary pressure.

“The defence of the realm is the first duty of Her Majesty’s Government.

“Can we afford to spend more money on this core responsibility? The answer is, we can’t afford not to.”

Launching his campaign on Saturday, the 53-year-old Welwyn Hatfield MP vowed to address the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild the economy to be the biggest in Europe by 2050.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, is preparing to launch his bid to become prime minister with a pledge to cut taxes – but only once inflation has been brought under control.

At his campaign launch event on Tuesday, the former chancellor will insist he has a plan to deal with the economic “headwinds” the country is facing, saying it is a matter of when, not if, the tax burden starts to fall.

He will receive heavyweight support from another ex-chancellor, Lord Lamont, who said Mr Sunak had the courage to take the “tough decisions” needed to deal with the “extremely serious” economic situation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier