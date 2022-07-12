Contract will allow mesh patients to travel to US for removal surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Contract will allow mesh patients to travel to US for removal surgery

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.41am
Patients from Scotland will be able to travel to the US to have vaginal mesh implants removed by a specialist surgeon (University of Sheffield/PA)
The Scottish Government has reached a deal that will allow women who have suffered painful complications from mesh implants to have them removed by a specialist surgeon in the US free of charge.

A contract has been signed that will allow women from Scotland to travel to Dr Dionysios Veronikis’ clinic in Missouri for transvaginal mesh removal surgery.

Announcing the deal, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he understood women wanted to have “full confidence” in the surgeon carrying out the procedure.

He stressed that treatment and travel would be “free of charge”, with women urged to speak to their GP about their situation

As part of a process agreed with independent providers, women seeking transvaginal mesh removal surgery would first need to be referred to the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

If it is agreed the procedure is appropriate for them, they can then choose to be treated at that clinic, or be referred to a specialist NHS centre in England or to one of the independent providers such as Dr Veronikis.

The Scottish Government already has a moratorium on vaginal mesh surgery in place after a number of women reported suffering painful and debilitating side effects.

And Mr Yousaf said he was “determined” to ensure that those who had been affected could get “the treatment they want and need”.

The Health Secretary said: “I fully understand that women want mesh removal surgery undertaken by surgeons who enjoy their full confidence and a range of measures are now in place to ensure this happens.

“I am determined to ensure that those with mesh complications get the treatment they want and need.

“Treatment and travel will be free of charge and I encourage anyone who wishes referral to one of these services to speak to their GP in the first instance and make their wishes known.”

Mary Morgan, chief executive of NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), said the contract with Dr Veronikis’ clinic was a “positive step in improving the range of patient pathways available to women injured by mesh”.

She added: “This new approach supports our commitment to patient-centred care.

“The options now available mean that mesh-injured women benefit from a service that has been designed to address their concerns and improve their experience.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Scottish Government to ensure the success of the Scottish National Mesh Service.”

