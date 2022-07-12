Labour warns of soaring school energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour warns of soaring school energy bills

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.55am
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Labour Party has warned that soaring energy bills will leave schools “struggling to keep the lights on”.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan warned during education questions in the Commons that rising costs would squeeze stretched budgets.

Analysis of the latest data by the House of Commons library has found that average energy prices for schools nearly doubled in the first quarter of this year.

Energy prices for schools have risen by 83% compared with 2020/21.

Mr Morgan said: “The Government’s failure to get a grip on spiralling energy prices is leaving schools struggling to keep the lights on.

“School budgets are already stretched to breaking point. Ministers must set out their plans to support schools and ensure rising costs do not lead to further disruption for children in the classroom.

“Labour would build a Britain where children come first, but the Tories are standing by as children lose out.”

Schools are facing more pressures on their budgets from rising national insurance and inflation, driving up the cost of food.

The Department for Education has said heads should manage costs from core school funding, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that per pupil funding levels will remain equal to 2010 despite rising prices.

The Government said schools may have entered into an energy contract before the data gathering, so they might not be paying 83% more.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are hearing from schools and trusts of absolutely massive hikes in energy bills which are putting strained budgets under intolerable pressure.

“We are talking about increases of up to 300% or more in some cases.

“The impact is devastating. It will wipe out reserves which are earmarked for investment such as capital projects, and result in cutbacks having to be made elsewhere.

“These extra costs are on top of other financial pressures such as pay awards for the next academic year, and the fact that schools and colleges have received inadequate Government funding for many years.

“In addition, we are currently seeing a spike in Covid cases which is resulting in more staff absences and increased costs for supply cover.”

Mr Barton said he feared that this would happen “over and over again in the winter”.

“The financial situation facing schools and colleges is very worrying and the Government is completely burying its head in the sand and insisting that there is ‘head room’ to cover these costs.

“That is simply not the case and there needs to be urgent additional financial support put into the education sector. We simply cannot go on lurching from crisis to crisis.”

