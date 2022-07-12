Baby daughter for Scottish Tory deputy leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby daughter for Scottish Tory deputy leader

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.19pm
The MSP gave birth on Sunday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The MSP gave birth on Sunday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher has given birth to a daughter.

Ms Gallacher announced the arrival of baby Charlotte on Twitter on Monday, saying she had been born at 11.42am on Sunday.

She said: “Welcome to the world Charlotte McGinnigle, born on July 10 at 11.42am.

“Graeme and I cannot wait to watch you grow up. You have changed our lives forever and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Joining the parent club really is one of the best feelings you can have.”

Ms Gallacher also thanked the staff at Wishaw General Hospital, saying: “You were amazing and made what is a stressful time, one of joy and happiness.”

Her announcement resulted in an outpouring of well wishes from across the political spectrum.

Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Congratulations to you all. Wonderful news. Enjoy your family time together.”

Former leader Ruth Davidson said: “Congratulations – just the best thing ever.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Congratulations Meghan. Wonderful news. So happy for you all.”

Europe minister Neil Gray added: “Congratulations. Lovely news.”

