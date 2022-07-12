Military man Tugendhat promises to halt UK’s ‘retreat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Military man Tugendhat promises to halt UK’s ‘retreat’

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 12.56pm Updated: July 12 2022, 1.13pm
Tom Tugendhat at the launch of his campaign (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Tugendhat at the launch of his campaign (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Tugendhat said the UK must not “retreat” economically and politically as he promised tax cuts to help ease the cost-of-living crisis and a “clean start” following the scandal-hit Boris Johnson years.

The former military officer said the British people wanted a government to “not only hold the line but to advance their aspirations”.

But he said there was a “creeping sense of despair about our collective future”, with a debt-ridden economy, political division at home and danger abroad.

“They have asked us to advance, and yet we have retreated,” he said at the formal launch of his campaign.

“In a moment that is so desperate for so many — and when our service is most needed — we have retreated.

“We have retreated into the pettiness of a politics that is more about personality than principle.

“We have retreated into division when we desperately need unity.

“When our nation needed our party to function, we retreated into faction.

“When the moment demanded service, we delivered scandal.”

But the former Intelligence Corps officer said: “I cannot accept retreat.”

To help address the squeeze on living standards he promised to slash fuel duty but also pledged measures to boost investment.

Conservative leadership bid
Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister (Yui Mok/PA)

The Tory leadership candidate said: “I am here to make the case that our economy can only prosper if we believe that people — and not Westminster — know best how to spend their money.

“I know the pain families are feeling now. That is why my first pledge is to take fuel duty down by 10p a litre.

“My second is to reverse the national insurance rise.

“This isn’t about percentages. It’s about jobs.

“That’s why I didn’t vote for the increase then, and I wouldn’t now.”

In what he said was one of the benefits of Brexit, the EU requirement for insurance firms to hold substantial cash reserves to cover potential losses would be eased – which he claimed would free up around £100 billion for investment.

Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Mr Tugendhat, who has never held ministerial office, said his experience in the forces stood him in good stead to lead the country.

He was responding to a jibe from Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is supporting leadership rival Rishi Sunak, that it was no time to learn on the job.

Mr Tugendhat said: “The reality is that the job of prime minister is unlike every other job in government. It’s not a management job, it’s not a departmental job. It’s a job that demands vision and leadership, it demands a willingness to serve and to throw everything in the duty of serving the British people.

“This is no time to learn. What this is, is a time to look at a record of service and a record of delivery in some of the most difficult and trying conditions around the world, and to see that this isn’t learning on the job, this is putting all that experience to work on the job.”

