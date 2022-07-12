Warning over heatwave transport disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning over heatwave transport disruption

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 1.45pm Updated: July 12 2022, 2.58pm
Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days.

Network Rail is preparing to introduce speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling.

This will cause delays to passenger journeys and disrupt freight services.

When the air temperature reaches 30C, the temperature on steel rails can be up to 20C higher, according to Network Rail.

Rails expand when they get hot, which can cause them to buckle.

They are particularly susceptible to buckling when trains travel over them.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “With extremely hot temperatures expected this week, our specialist weather teams will be monitoring key hotspot locations to make sure we can keep services running safely and reliably for passengers.

“Speed restrictions will be in place in some parts of the network most affected by the hot weather.

“This helps because slower trains exert less force on the track and reduce the likelihood of buckling, avoiding the major disruption caused by a buckled rail.

“However, where speed restrictions are in place, journeys can take longer than normal, so we advise passengers to plan ahead and carry a bottle of water with them.”

Drivers are being advised to have a bottle of water in their vehicle.

The RAC recorded a 10% increase in breakdowns on Monday compared with a typical Monday in mid-July, with hundreds of vehicles across the UK not able to function properly due to the heat.

Rod Dennis, a spokesman for the company, said: “If temperatures were to go as high as around 40C, as some are predicting, then people should question their decision to drive in the first place.”

Several local authorities including Hampshire County Council and Lincolnshire County Council are also preparing to dispatch gritters to spread sand over melting roads.

The machines spread light dustings of sand which acts as a sponge to soak up excess bitumen.

National Highways said its network of motorways and A roads is “highly resilient to extremes of weather, including hot weather”.

It went on: “The design and build standards we apply to our roads are considered best practice and are adopted by other countries around the world.”

