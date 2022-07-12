Irish government has ‘utterly failed’ and must be ‘kicked out’, says Paul Murphy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Irish government has ‘utterly failed’ and must be ‘kicked out’, says Paul Murphy

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 2.02pm
Paul Murphy said that his party will vote against the Irish government in a confidence motion on Tuesday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)
Paul Murphy said that his party will vote against the Irish government in a confidence motion on Tuesday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish government has “utterly failed” to address the cost-of-living crisis and must be “kicked out”, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said.

Mr Murphy said his party will vote against the Irish government in a confidence motion on Tuesday evening.

He added it was “no surprise” that they had decided to do this.

“This government has utterly failed,” he said.

“They have failed to address the cost-of-living crisis while allowing big energy companies, the big food companies, to profiteer to a massive and gross extent.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has seen the government’s majority slowly eroded over the past few months (Niall Carson/PA)

“They have completely failed to tackle the ongoing housing crisis, with the result that rents continue to rise at least 10% per year.

“Last week they criminally failed to address the Mica crisis by giving 100% redress and justice to those families and homeowners affected by Mica, going against their own promises, and as a consequence of which they lost the formal Dail majority.”

The coalition has seen its majority slowly eroded over the past few months, finally losing it when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh resigned the whip over the Government’s controversial Bill to provide redress to home owners in counties affected by defective building blocks.
The loss of Mr McHugh saw the number of Government TDs drop to 79 – one short of a Dail majority.

Sinn Fein tabled the motion, with party president Mary Lou McDonald saying independent TDs face a “big call” on whether they are going to back “bad government” or “stand up and be counted” to secure a change in administration.

In response, the Irish Government is set to table a motion of confidence in itself in the Dail this evening, confident that it has the numbers to win the vote.

That would supersede the Sinn Fein motion, with the debate and vote held on the Government’s confidence motion instead.

Speaking outside the Dail on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that he would not give a prediction on the final vote margin ahead of the confidence motion, adding that some members had yet to indicate how they will vote.

“I will be hopeful that government will come through this evening because I think the most pressing issue facing government now is a budget, is a cost-of-living package,” he said.

“The week before Sinn Fein were asking for an emergency budget, now they’re asking for a general election. It doesn’t tally, it’s not consistent, and in my view, the focus should be on a budget and a cost of living [package] by the end of September.

“I have a long-standing view that to deliver sustained change and reform, you need governments that go the distance.”

However, Mr Murphy said that people he had spoken to wanted to see the government “kicked out”.

“The people that we speak to, who are being crucified by increasing costs, who see their incomes reduced effectively on a month-by-month basis, who are effectively facing into the prospect of having to choose between heating or eating come winter – those people would like to see no confidence passed in this government,” he said.

“(They) would like to see this government kicked out and would like to see people given a chance to elect a left government, a government that would implement eco-socialist policies, a government that would rule in the interests of ordinary people, renters, ordinary householders, as opposed to ruling in the interests of the corporate landlords.”

He added that the government could be using its powers to implement price controls on petrol, diesel, kerosene, gas, and electricity to bring prices down to a “manageable level” for people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier