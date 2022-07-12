Priti Patel will not run in Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Priti Patel will not run in Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 2.32pm
Priti Patel won’t run to be prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel has ruled herself out of the Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson after spending days mulling over whether to stand.

The minister on the right of the party said she would not be standing just hours before the deadline for the first hurdle of securing nominations from 20 Conservative MPs.

She made the announcement after Cabinet allies Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries gave their backing to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the Brexiteers’ candidate.

In a statement, Ms Patel said: “I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.

“Like all Conservative MPs and party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party, and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together.”

Sources close to Ms Patel would not disclose the reasons behind her decision, nor would they indicate who she is likely to back as the next prime minister.

She has been dogged by bullying allegations in the past, claims she denies, and there have been warnings against crowding out right-wing candidates.

Not being in the race will put her in an influential position in trying to drum up support for another hopeful, which would be one way to boost her chances of remaining in the Cabinet.

Ms Dorries and Mr Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, came out in support for Ms Truss after attending the Cabinet meeting of caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Culture Secretary told reporters in Downing Street that Ms Truss, who voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, is probably a “stronger Brexiteer than both of us”.

Tory right-winger Steve Baker warned a day earlier of a “grave danger of fragmentation” if Ms Patel and others ran.

