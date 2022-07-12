Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 5.22pm Updated: July 12 2022, 7.47pm
The House of Commons chamber (House of Commons/PA)
The House of Commons chamber (House of Commons/PA)

Labour has accused the Government of “running scared” after it blocked plans by the opposition to stage a Commons no confidence vote in Boris Johnson and his administration.

A Labour spokeswoman said it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of confidence which the party had been seeking on Wednesday.

But a Government spokesman hit back, accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a motion of no confidence in the Government and the Prime Minister when Boris Johnson had already resigned.

“As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time,” the spokesman said.

“Should Labour amend their motion appropriately, they can have the next business day for it to be debated.”

Labour, however, said the action represented a “flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited Prime Minister” and called on the Tory leadership candidates to denounce it.

“This clapped-out Government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion,” a spokeswoman said.

“This is totally unprecedented. Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates.”

After a series of Labour MPs raised points of order in the Commons chamber, Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said he expected the parties to resolve their differences themselves.

He said that by convention the Government always acceded to a request by the leader of the Opposition to allow time for a confidence vote to be held.

“I can only conclude therefore that the Government has concluded the motion as tabled by the official Opposition does not have that effect,” he said.

“That is a matter, though, for the Government rather than the chair. Can I just say there are seven more sitting days before recess and I, as Deputy Speaker, would anticipate there to be further discussions.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell (left) and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves as they travel by train with other members of his shadow cabinet to High Wycombe
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell (left) and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves as they travel by train with other members of his shadow cabinet to High Wycombe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour announced that it intended to table a no confidence motion in response to Boris Johnson’s declaration that he intended to carry on as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is in place in September.

Speaking earlier, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Tory party has at last concluded that the Prime Minister is unfit for office – that was blindingly obvious a very, very long time ago.

“They can’t now let him cling on for weeks and weeks and weeks, until September 5. It would be intolerable for the country.”

In practice, Labour’s motion had looked unlikely to succeed given that it could potentially trigger a general election.

That would require Tory MPs to vote for it – or at least abstain in sufficient numbers – at a time when the party is effectively leaderless and trailing in the polls.

Labour, however, wanted to put on record where leadership contenders and their colleagues in the Commons stood on Mr Johnson staying in office over the next two months.

