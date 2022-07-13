Sanctions on Russia pushed imports to 21-year low in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Sanctions on Russia pushed imports to 21-year low in May

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.42am
The UK’s global trade increased in May, despite falls in trade with Russia (PA)
Imports from Russia fell to their lowest point in close to 21 years in May as sanctions continued to chip away at the country’s trading relations.

The UK imported £206 million of goods from Russia in May, down 16% from £244 million in April, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

It means imports were nearly 90% lower in May than in February, the last month unaffected by the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine.

Crude oil imports dropped to £0 in May from £59 million in April and £99 million in February.

Imports of inorganic chemicals and cereals were among 19 other categories which fell to zero in May, despite seeing at least some imports the month before.

Other big drops were largely energy related; oil fell 42% between April and May to £116 million, fuel imports dropped 22% to £164 million and refined oil imports were down 19% to £116 million.

However, imports of coal, coke and briquettes rose more than fivefold to £48.6 million, the category’s highest score since January 2018.

Europe, the US and their allies imposed a series of strict sanctions on Russia after the Kremlin sent troops farther into Ukraine in late February.

It has meant drastic hits to the Russian economy.

However, Europe is still struggling to get off Russian fossil fuels, especially gas, which forms a major part of the energy mix in many European countries.

The ONS trade data also shows imports from all countries, excluding precious metals, rose 4.2%, or £2.2 billion, in May, driven by a £1.5 billion boost in EU trade.

Total exports rose £2.3 billion, or 7.4%, the ONS said.

Ana Boata, head of economic research at Allianz Trade, warned that worse is likely to come.

“While the data for the UK shows a rise in exports in May, our research suggest that trade is in recession globally, following a 1.3% contraction in the second quarter – and the UK won’t be immune,” she said.

“We predict that global trade growth will slow in 2022 from 4% to 3.5%, as port congestion returns to its worst condition since early 2021 and supply shortages created by the war in Ukraine take a 480 billion dollar (£403 billion) slice out of world trade.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

