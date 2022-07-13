New Veterans Commissioner for Scotland will be ‘great champion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New Veterans Commissioner for Scotland will be ‘great champion’

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 12.10pm
Veterans Secretary Keith Brown announced the appointment of a new Veterans Commissioner, with Susanna Hamilton becoming the first woman to hold such a post in the UK (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Veterans Secretary Keith Brown announced the appointment of a new Veterans Commissioner, with Susanna Hamilton becoming the first woman to hold such a post in the UK (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland has become the first part of the UK to have a female as Veterans Commissioner.

Susanna Hamilton, who has served in the Royal Navy, has just been appointed to the role – with Veterans Secretary Keith Brown saying she is “already a great champion” for former servicemen and women.

Ms Hamilton also has “extensive experience” of working with the voluntary sector, helping former military personnel who have become homeless.

Mr Brown said: “Scotland has had a Veterans Commissioner since 2014, with a primary role to improve outcomes for veterans in Scotland, by engaging and listening to the experience of former members of the armed forces.

“The first-hand experience Ms Hamilton will bring to the role is going to ensure our veterans continue to get the best support and representation possible.”

Ms Hamilton said she was “delighted” to be taking on the job and would be working to “continue improving support, opportunities and outcomes for Scotland’s veterans’ community”.

She added: “Through serving in the Royal Navy and working with veterans in the third sector, I know how much veterans and their families have to offer and I will be focused on highlighting the remarkable contribution they make to society.”

Her appointment came as the Scottish Government revealed £500,000 of cash from the Scottish Veterans Fund is going to help a total of 25 separate projects.

The money available to help organisations working with veterans has more than doubled from the £200,000 made available last year.

While Elgin City Football Club will receive less than £4,000 for football matches for veterans, other organisations will receive larger grants, with organisations including Sacro, the Defence Medical Welfare Service, Walking With the Wounded, The Venture Trust and RFEA The Forces Employment Charity each being awarded £50,000 for their work with former services personnel.

Mr Brown said: “Scotland has a long and proud military tradition. There are some fantastic organisations supporting our veterans in Scotland and this funding will help them continue their good work.

“With the extra money we are able to support a wider range of projects including some brilliant local initiatives.

“We are committed to investing in our veterans and helping them overcome disadvantage experienced as a result of service, as well as aiding projects that help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.”

Of the £500,000 being made available in 2022-23, just over £136,000 was set aside to continue funding for projects which had previously been awarded multi-year grants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier