New Veterans Commissioner for Scotland will be ‘great champion’

Scotland has become the first part of the UK to have a female as Veterans Commissioner.

Susanna Hamilton, who has served in the Royal Navy, has just been appointed to the role – with Veterans Secretary Keith Brown saying she is “already a great champion” for former servicemen and women.

Ms Hamilton also has “extensive experience” of working with the voluntary sector, helping former military personnel who have become homeless.

📢 The new Scottish Veterans Commissioner has been announced! Lt Cdr (retired) Susie Hamilton brings a wealth of experience from her service in the Royal Navy and third sector work supporting #veterans. She will take up post in August 2022. More here: https://t.co/WQQtdupNOy pic.twitter.com/xSCq2fxC7U — ScotsVeteransComm (@ScotVeteranComm) July 13, 2022

Mr Brown said: “Scotland has had a Veterans Commissioner since 2014, with a primary role to improve outcomes for veterans in Scotland, by engaging and listening to the experience of former members of the armed forces.

“The first-hand experience Ms Hamilton will bring to the role is going to ensure our veterans continue to get the best support and representation possible.”

Ms Hamilton said she was “delighted” to be taking on the job and would be working to “continue improving support, opportunities and outcomes for Scotland’s veterans’ community”.

She added: “Through serving in the Royal Navy and working with veterans in the third sector, I know how much veterans and their families have to offer and I will be focused on highlighting the remarkable contribution they make to society.”

Her appointment came as the Scottish Government revealed £500,000 of cash from the Scottish Veterans Fund is going to help a total of 25 separate projects.

The money available to help organisations working with veterans has more than doubled from the £200,000 made available last year.

While Elgin City Football Club will receive less than £4,000 for football matches for veterans, other organisations will receive larger grants, with organisations including Sacro, the Defence Medical Welfare Service, Walking With the Wounded, The Venture Trust and RFEA The Forces Employment Charity each being awarded £50,000 for their work with former services personnel.

Mr Brown said: “Scotland has a long and proud military tradition. There are some fantastic organisations supporting our veterans in Scotland and this funding will help them continue their good work.

“With the extra money we are able to support a wider range of projects including some brilliant local initiatives.

“We are committed to investing in our veterans and helping them overcome disadvantage experienced as a result of service, as well as aiding projects that help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.”

Of the £500,000 being made available in 2022-23, just over £136,000 was set aside to continue funding for projects which had previously been awarded multi-year grants.