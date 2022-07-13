Ukrainian girl, 7, sings Let It Go in three languages on Good Morning Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian girl, 7, sings Let It Go in three languages on Good Morning Britain

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.23pm
Amelia Anisovych treated viewers of Good Morning Britain to a version of Let It Go in three languages (Lilia Anisovych/PA)
A child who went viral after singing Let It Go from a bomb shelter in Ukraine treated viewers to another rendition of the song on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych, dubbed Ukraine’s “voice of hope”, had an emotional reunion with Susanna Reid after the pair met in Warsaw when the presenter travelled to Poland to report on the war in April.

Reid, 51, was gifted a drawing by the viral star on Wednesday’s show before Amelia sang the Frozen tune in three different languages as co-host Ed Balls watched on.

On visiting London, Amelia, alongside her mother, Lilia, said she loved seeing Big Ben and saw an “amazing and impressive” performance of Frozen the Musical in the capital, adding: “When I grow up, I would like to be a big, big singer.”

Through her daughter’s voice coach, Anna Grabowksa, Amelia’s mother thanked the UK for its support and asked viewers to keep in mind the conflict in Ukraine.

“When you forget about it, it’s going to be very, very bad.”

Amelia first went viral in March when a video of her singing the Disney song from a bunker quickly circulated on social media.

“She sang as the voice of all the children of Ukraine,” Ms Anisovych told the PA news agency at the time.

