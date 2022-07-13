Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.36pm
Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Boris Johnson clashed with Sir Keir Starmer at what he hinted might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions – the latest in a series of fiery exchanges with Labour leaders during his tenure at Number 10, from defending his record on partygate to Brexit.

Facing Sir Keir in April after the publication of Sue Gray’s report into partygate, Mr Johnson said his opponent was “in some kind of Doctor Who time warp”, adding that he had already explained how he “bitterly” regretted receiving a fixed-penalty notice for lockdown breaches.

Pressed on how his former press secretary Allegra Stratton had “laughed” about breaking the rules and subsequently resigned, alongside Sage member Neil Ferguson and former health secretary Matt Hancock, Mr Johnson said there could be “no clearer evidence of the intellectual bankruptcy of Labour”, accusing the Opposition of having no plans for energy, social care or to fix the economy.

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn (House of Commons/PA)

In 2019, clashing with then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit, Mr Johnson called his opponent a “big girl’s blouse” and described him as a “chlorinated chicken”.

Mr Corbyn had asked the Prime Minister whether he was negotiating for Brexit or just trying to “run down the clock”.

During an exchange in which he was reprimanded by then Commons speaker John Bercow for naming Mr Corbyn as he addressed the chamber – which broke with Commons protocol – Mr Johnson said Labour economic policy was “shit or bust”.

He referred to the Opposition’s plans over Brexit as a “surrender Bill”, at a time when Labour was seeking to make a no-deal Brexit without MPs’ approval illegal, in a Bill put forward by MP Stephen Kinnock.

Battles over lockdown restrictions gave the Prime Minister plenty of ammunition against his political rivals.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)

In October 2020, as a second national lockdown was imposed, Sir Keir pressed Mr Johnson to go beyond his new three-tier alert level system in England and implement a “circuit break” immediately in a bid to “save lives, fix testing and protect the NHS”.

Mr Johnson hit out at Labour’s “opportunism” and accused Sir Keir of performing a “dramatic” U-turn after not opposing a regional approach earlier in the week.

A week later, Mr Johnson dismissed the idea of a circuit-break lockdown to stem the spread of the pandemic and accused Sir Keir of wanting to “turn the lights out” on the country.

Perhaps most notably, the fiery exchanges were not always confined to the chamber. In February 2021, following questions on vaccines in the Commons, the Prime Minister and Sir Keir continued their clash outside the chamber.

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson was talking “complete nonsense” after the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of repeatedly calling for the UK to stay in the European Medicines Agency after Brexit, suggesting such a move would have hampered the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Opposition leader and Mr Johnson were seen walking out of the Commons together following the clash and continued their conversation standing just outside.

Sir Keir later acknowledged he had misheard Mr Johnson and thought he had been accused of wanting to join the European Union’s vaccines scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier