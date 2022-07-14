Strikes by bus workers suspended after new pay offer By Press Association July 14 2022, 9.34am Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer (Ally Carmichael/Newscast/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer. Members of Unite employed at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Friday and next Monday. Following extensive talks, a new pay offer has been agreed between Stagecoach’s management and Unite, the union said. Regional officer Dave Roberts said: “Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended the two forthcoming one-day strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.” If workers reject the deal, a planned all-out strike due to begin on July 20 will go ahead. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Train drivers to strike over pay Great Forfar Lock-Out 1889: The bitter dispute that left workers and their families close to starvation Post Office workers to strike over pay Fresh strike date set by rail union in pay, jobs and conditions dispute