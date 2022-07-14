LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.

The other candidates that remain in the contest are equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, MP Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

A second vote by Tory MPs has now ended, with the result expected at 3pm. The last-placed candidate will be eliminated.

Here is the latest in the Tory leadership race:

1.35pm

Liz Truss will be hoping she has more luck negotiating her way through the leadership contest than she did finding the exit at her campaign launch event:

1.30pm

The second round of voting in the Tory leadership election has ended.

The result will be announced at 3pm.

The last-placed candidate among Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman will be eliminated.

Those who survive will go head-to-head in the first leadership debate on Friday evening.

1pm

With just half-an-hour until the second ballot closes, a source in Tom Tugendhat’s campaign said they believe he has enough votes to stay in the contest.

They said they are confident of enough support to get a “one nation” Tory voice through to the next round and the TV debates.

Mr Tugendhat expects to pick up some votes that had gone to Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi in the previous round, the source added.

12.55pm

Observers will be keen to see whether Lord Frost’s intervention in the contest will affect support for Penny Mordaunt.

The former Brexit minister has claimed Ms Mordaunt, his deputy in talks with the EU last year, had lacked a grasp of the detail and had been unwilling to deliver tough messages to Brussels.

He said he therefore has “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt is now fit to be the next prime minister.

But allies of Ms Mordaunt said she has “nothing but respect” for Lord Frost, despite his scathing attack.

A source said: “He did a huge amount to assist our negotiations until he resigned from Government.

“Penny will always fight for Brexit and always has.”

12.40pm

While allies of Liz Truss urged Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to abandon their leadership bids, the Attorney General said she will do no such thing.

Ms Braverman’s team believes getting her into the live TV debates, due to begin on Friday night, is key to her chances.

The Attorney General said: “We are in this to win it.”

She said her plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and be “fearless in the fight for common sense vales” are popular with voters.

12.15pm

Liz Truss remains a frontrunner in the race to Number 10, and on Thursday morning she set out why she believes she should be Britain’s next prime minister:

12.10pm

Conservative MPs have until 1.30pm to cast their ballots in the second round of voting for their new leader.

The lowest placed of the six remaining candidates will be eliminated, though pressure is already growing from Liz Truss’s allies for Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to abandon their bids and for their supporters on the right of the party to unite around the Foreign Secretary.

Ms Braverman scraped into the second round with 32 votes – candidates with fewer than 30 were eliminated – while Ms Badenoch had 40.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a key player in the Truss campaign, told Sky News: “The reason why I think that supporters of Suella and Kemi should come and join Liz is because a lot of their policies are in a very similar direction, about having a free economy, about making sure we stand up for the United Kingdom and be proud of our country.”

11.50pm

Liz Truss was surrounded by senior Tories for the launch of her leadership campaign.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey were among the high-profile names in the audience, while Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng introduced Ms Truss to the stage.

11.35am

A small queue of Tory MPs formed in the Commons committee corridor ahead of polls opening for the second round of the leadership contest.

Voting began at 11.30am and MPs have until 1.30pm to cast their ballot, with the result being announced at 3pm.

11.25am

Tom Tugendhat said all Tory leadership candidates have to be prepared for criticism, following Lord Frost’s broadside against Penny Mordaunt.

The former Brexit minister has said he would have “grave reservations” about Ms Mordaunt being prime minister, as he claimed she had lacked a grasp of the detail and was unwilling to deliver

tough messages to Brussels while serving as his deputy in talks with the EU last year.

Mr Tugendhat told reporters in Westminster: “It’s not always easy but I think it’s fair because if you are running for an office like this it is fair that those who know you express views.

“Some of them are going to be nice, some of them less so.

“This is a really short interview round for a hell of a big job.”

11.15am

Tom Tugendhat has suggested many Tory MPs may vote differently in the second round of the ballot.

During a press conference in Westminster, the leadership hopeful said “I can tell you that a lot of people – a lot of people – are looking at the options before them today and thinking differently about the votes they made yesterday, and that’s not surprising.”

On whether he will withdraw from the race, he added: “I offered to serve, and that’s what I’ll do, and it’s up to others to decide whether or not they they wish to have me.

“That’s, I’m afraid, how democracy works. But I don’t quit.”

Mr Tugendhat has been pushing his case to Tories weary of the Johnson Government under the banner “A clean start” – emphasising he is the only one of the candidates “untainted by the last two years” as he did not have a ministerial role.

Mr Tugendhat has been pushing his case to Tories weary of the Johnson Government under the banner "A clean start" – emphasising he is the only one of the candidates "untainted by the last two years" as he did not have a ministerial role.

10.55am

As Tories fight amongst themselves to elect their new leader, whoever takes over in Number 10 will have the backing of their own party – but what about the support of the country? The latest opinion polls show the gap between Labour and the Conservatives is widening.

10.45am

Tom Tugendhat has said he will not withdraw from the Tory leadership race despite coming fifth in the first round of voting.

“I’m still in this fight,” he told reporters in Westminster.

He said picking up 37 votes as a backbencher shows there is an appetite for a “clean start”.

10.35am

Liz Truss was questioned on why she had not quit Boris Johnson’s Cabinet last week during the mass exodus of ministers.

“I am a loyal person,” she responded. “I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister’s aspirations.”

However, while she promised to continue the Government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

10.30am

The Foreign Secretary admitted she does not have a conventional Tory background, but promised to deliver Conservative values while in office.

“I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative,” she said.

“I am ready to be prime minister from day one.”

10.25am

As she launched her campaign for the Tory leadership, Liz Truss stressed her credentials to become prime minister as she vowed to focus on the economy.

Under the banner “Liz for leader”, the Foreign Secretary opened her speech with a clear message: “We are at a critical moment for our country.

“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”

To shouts of “hear, hear”, she said it is time to deliver on Brexit and “win the fight for freedom, at home and abroad”.

10am

Allies of Liz Truss went on the attack against her leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, seizing on scathing comments on the trade minister from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He claimed on TalkTV that Ms Mordaunt – his deputy in Brexit talks last year – “did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations”, and “wouldn’t always deliver the tough messages” to the EU when they were required.

Lord Frost said he would therefore have “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt is fit to be the next prime minister.

The Truss campaign claimed Lord Frost’s warning “is a really serious one”, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke adding: “Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

(PA Graphics)