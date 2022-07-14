Citizens Advice: Pause benefits sanctions until cost-of-living crisis is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Citizens Advice: Pause benefits sanctions until cost-of-living crisis is over

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.42am
Citizens Advice Scotland has said benefits sanctions should paused during the cost-of-living crisis (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The UK Government should pause benefits sanctions until the cost-of-living crisis has been resolved, Citizens Advice Scotland has said.

Advice from the charity on sanctions to Universal Credit rose by 53% in 2021-22, research published on Thursday said.

With inflation rising and impacting on the cost of goods, Citizens Advice said a pause on sanctions – as was seen in the early days of the pandemic – would help people “keep their heads above water”.

“People cannot afford to lose their income for the length of a sanction and the stress of managing during the cost-of-living crisis is only compounded by the fear that a disconnected phone or a lack of bus money might lead to a dramatic loss of income,” the report said.

“Suspending the use of sanctions would give people the peace of mind to keep their heads above water.”

David Scott, the social justice spokesman at Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Everybody is feeling the squeeze at the moment, with high fuel bills and other inflationary costs, while incomes stagnate.

“But those who rely on support from Universal Credit are amongst the most vulnerable, and that’s why we wanted to focus on them in this report.”

She added: “With food prices still rising and the energy price cap set to increase again in October, the cost-of-living crisis will be with us for many more months.

“But for those who fall into debt and hardship during this time, the effect can be much more long-lasting.

“Low social security payments place people at risk of housing arrears and the devastating effects of homelessness, not to mention the health impacts of starvation, poor or insufficient diets, and cold, unheated homes.

“The marks of that hardship can hold people back for years.

“We need to see investment in social security, to reach adequate levels to support people in need and offer them the chance to live with dignity. This report shows that the current system is failing to do that.”

