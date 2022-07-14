Number of rejected university speakers ‘sharply increased’ in 2020/21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of rejected university speakers ‘sharply increased’ in 2020/21

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 11.28am Updated: July 14 2022, 1.52pm
Nearly 200 speaker requests or events were rejected by English universities or other higher education institutions in 2020-21, new data has shown (Alamy/PA)
Almost 200 speaker requests or events were rejected by English universities or other higher education institutions in 2020/21, new figures show.

The numbers, published by the Office for Students (OfS), show that out of 19,407 external speaker requests or events, 193 were rejected in 2020/21, compared with 94 in 2019/20, 141 in 2018/19 and 53 in 2017/18.

Some 632 events went ahead subject to conditions.

Susan Lapworth, interim chief executive at the OfS, said the organisation would be “concerned if those cases suggest that lawful views are being stifled”.

She said: “This data shows that more than 99% of events and speaker requests were approved in 2020/21 and suggests that – in general – universities and colleges remain places where debate and the sharing of ideas can thrive.

“However, it is the case that the number and proportion of rejections sharply increased in 2020/21, with almost 200 speakers or events rejected.”

Ms Lapworth said universities are required to take steps to “secure freedom of speech within the law” and that this applies to their arrangements for external speakers, as well as to discussion and debate in lecture and seminar rooms or across academic communities.

“Topics which some may find offensive or controversial must be open to free debate in those contexts too,” she said.

She said the OfS will continue to regulate universities to ensure they are meeting their obligations, and that the body is “willing to intervene where we have concerns this may not be the case in this fundamentally important area”.

Some 47 cases were formally referred to external Prevent agencies, the OfS report also found.

Universities and other higher education providers were asked to identify any underpinning ideology for each case.

Of the 47, 15 were identified as potential extreme right-wing radicalisation, while 14 were identified as potential Islamist radicalisation.

The Higher Education Freedom of Speech Bill, currently at committee stage in the Lords, calls for universities to protect the freedom of speech of visiting speakers, with legal duties to promote free speech extended to students’ unions.

A new director for freedom of speech and academic freedom will sit on the OfS board, and the Government has said “universities, colleges and students’ unions that breach (the new) duties may face sanctions, including fines”.

Minister for skills, further education and higher education Andrea Jenkyns said: “Universities and colleges must be places that champion debate and diversity of thought and this government has warned of the chilling effect of censorship on our campuses.

“While we know that the pandemic made it difficult for many organisations to arrange speaking events, this sharp rise in rejected speakers is very concerning.

“This is exactly why our new Freedom of Speech Bill will ensure universities not only protect free speech but promote it and ensure we are protecting the rights of students and academics across the country.”

