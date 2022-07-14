Government will bring back Online Safety Bill in autumn, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government will bring back Online Safety Bill in autumn, says minister

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 3.54pm
Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse acknowledged the Bill could face amendment (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Government will press ahead with the Online Safety Bill, despite delaying the proposed legislation’s progress through Parliament until a new prime minister is in place in the autumn.

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse said the Government had made a manifesto commitment to act on the issue.

But he acknowledged the Bill could face amendment amid concerns among some Tory MPs at the impact on free speech, while some campaigners want more to be done to protect children from the threat of online sexual abuse.

“That manifesto commitment needs to be fulfilled. Whoever is our new glorious leader, they will have to bear that in mind as they contemplate the legislation in the autumn,” Mr Malthouse told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One.

“I don’t think there is a single person in either the Commons or the Lords who wants to do anything other than strengthen the protection for children online.

“As normal with legislation, it will be adjusted by amendments with the Government in the driving seat so we can satisfy that manifesto commitment.

“I haven’t heard anybody yet in the leadership or elsewhere say they want to scrap the Bill entirely although obviously, as there always is with legislation, (there will be) debates about nuance and complexity.”

It comes after Downing Street confirmed the Bill would be delayed because of limited parliamentary time before the summer recess.

The delay had sparked a row among MPs and campaigners over what should happen with the Bill.

Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said the delay would mean “families continue to pay the price for the failure and inaction of tech firms”.

In contrast, former MP Ruth Smeeth, now chief executive of the free speech campaign group Index On Censorship, said the delay was “great news” and meant the “fundamentally broken Bill” could be given a “rethink” by a new prime minister.

That view has been supported by Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch, who said if elected leader she would “ensure the Bill doesn’t overreach” and that the Government “shouldn’t be legislating for hurt feelings”.

But this view has received pushback from within the Conservative Party.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is spearheading the Bill and backing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the next leader of the Tories, replied to Ms Badenoch: “Which part of the Bill legislates for hurt feelings, Kemi?”

Tech minister Damian Collins – who is backing Penny Mordaunt as the next Tory leader – said Ms Badenoch was “completely wrong” on the issue.

“Tell me where in this Bill there is any provision that requires the removal of legal speech. Instead, for the first time, we can set safety standards online based on our laws. Why would you want to stop that?” he asked.

