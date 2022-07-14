Migrant crossings continue for seventh consecutive day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Migrant crossings continue for seventh consecutive day

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 4.19pm Updated: July 14 2022, 6.09pm
A young child is carried by a military officer as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Young children have been carried to safety by members of the armed forces as migrant crossings continued for the seventh consecutive day.

More than 1,000 people arrived in the UK between Friday and Wednesday, with Thursday’s numbers yet to be published.

This is the joint second longest successive run of crossings in 2022 so far, with a nine-day stretch recorded between April 11 and April 19 resulting in 2,143 people arriving in that period.

There was another seven-day stretch between June 12 and June 18 when 1,623 people made the crossing.

Crossings continued for the seventh consecutive day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Several girls were among the latest groups of people pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, amid warm weather and calm seas.

Some 14,157 migrants have made the crossing in 2022 so far after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, provisional Government figures show.

On Monday, 442 crossed in a single day, making this the fifth time this year the daily total has topped 400.

The crossings come as Irish premier Micheal Martin warned the UK Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda may have resulted in an increase in international protection applicants in the Republic.

The Taoiseach described the policy as a “shocking” initiative which was “wrong”.

The Government has reportedly put fresh attempts to get the first deportation flight to the East African nation off the ground on hold until after the Conservative Party has elected a new prime minister over fears it could generate too much controversy during the leadership contest. The plane was grounded in June amid legal challenges.

Some of the boats used by migrants to cross the Channel have been described as ‘barely sea-worthy’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this week armed forces minister James Heappey faced accusations the Navy had become a “tour guide for illegal migrants” since the Ministry of Defence took charge of tackling crossings in the Channel in April.

While being questioned by MPs, Mr Heappey admitted the Government had abandoned proposals to use pushbacks to turn away migrants at sea in light of conclusions from Navy experts after trials of the tactic by Royal Marines.

Meanwhile prisons watchdog Charlie Taylor raised concerns about “haphazard” Home Office arrangements in place for migrants and told how people were arriving ashore soaking wet and with petrol burns.

Mr Taylor, who inspects the conditions in which migrants are held when they arrive in the UK, added that people were “crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards were not in place” as he highlighted the case of a man who had been convicted of a serious offence spending the night in a facility where there were children and families.

The Home Office said it removed 23 foreign criminals from the country, via a flight to Albania on Thursday.

