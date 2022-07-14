Government must make nursing more attractive to halt fall in applications – RCN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government must make nursing more attractive to halt fall in applications – RCN

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 5.09pm
The number of nursing applications has dropped by 12% this year (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government has been urged to make nursing a more attractive profession after a 12% drop in applicants for courses in Scotland.

Data from Ucas, released on Thursday, showed the number of applicants before the June 30 deadline dropped from 9,010 in 2021 to 7,930 this year.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said some mature students believed that starting a degree course during a cost-of-living crisis was “a bridge too far”.

Inflation is on the rise, driving up costs, while household bills increasing.

According to the figures, the number of applicants over the age of 25 fell by 13% from 3,910 to 3,400.

Colin Poolman, the interim director of the RCN in Scotland, said: “A 12% drop in applications to nursing courses in Scotland is a real cause for concern amid a workforce crisis which is compromising safe patient care.

“With the biggest drop in mature student applications, financial pressures are at play and the prospect of starting a degree course when the cost of living is soaring is a bridge too far.

“Nursing is a hugely diverse profession and relies on attracting people of all ages and all walks of life, often as a second career.

“To tackle record nursing vacancies, the Scottish Government must ensure that nursing is an attractive career, starting with fair pay, good employment terms and safe working conditions for nursing staff wherever they work.”

Meanwhile, applications for midwifery courses in Scotland also dropped from 1,760 to 1,480 – a 15% drop.

