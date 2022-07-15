Sunak and Tugendhat address plans to clean up Westminster, but others silent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Tugendhat address plans to clean up Westminster, but others silent

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.49pm
Westminster has seen a string of allegations about MPs’ conduct in recent months (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three of the remaining Conservative leadership candidates have remained silent on how they plan to clean up Westminster after a series of scandals involving sexual misconduct.

Only Rishi Sunak and Tom Tugendhat’s campaigns responded to questions from the PA news agency asking how they would address the issue, which returned to prominence after Conservative MP Chris Pincher was accused of groping two people at the Carlton Club in London.

A spokesman for Mr Sunak’s campaign said there needs to be “a cross-party approach to take forward any reforms to ensure that kind of behaviour is not repeated”, while a member of Mr Tugendhat’s team emphasised that the former Army officer would represent “a clean start” for the party.

Asked specifically whether Mr Pincher should remain an MP, both campaigns said the investigation into his behaviour should be allowed to conclude first.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “We need to let the independent investigation conclude. It’s right that Chris Pincher has had the whip removed and cannot attend Parliament.”

Cabinet reshuffle
Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher remains under investigation after allegations of sexual assault (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking to Iain Dale on LBC on Thursday evening, Mr Tugendhat was asked whether he would restore the Conservative whip to Mr Pincher.

He replied: “You are innocent until you are proven guilty, but if what is alleged is proved then no.”

Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch’s campaigns did not respond to requests for comment.

Prior to Mr Pincher’s resignation as deputy chief whip and questions about what Boris Johnson knew regarding previous allegations about the MP, Westminster had seen renewed concern about MPs’ conduct.

Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned his seat after it was revealed he had been caught watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber, while the SNP’s Patrick Grady was suspended from the House for two days after an independent panel found he had behaved inappropriately towards a party worker at a social event in 2016.

In the wake of Mr Parish’s resignation, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle proposed establishing a cross-party Speaker’s conference to address the issue of misconduct at Westminster.

Former Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who spearheaded the establishment of the current complaints system, backed Sir Lindsay’s proposals.

Ms Leadsom is now a key figure in Ms Mordaunt’s leadership campaign.

