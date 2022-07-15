Mordaunt under attack from Tory rivals in TV clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mordaunt under attack from Tory rivals in TV clash

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 10.05pm Updated: July 15 2022, 10.13pm
Conservative Party leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has come under fire from her rivals (Victoria Jones/PA)
Conservative Party leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has come under fire from her rivals (Victoria Jones/PA)

Penny Mordaunt has come under attack from Tory leadership rivals for her tax and spending plans and her record on transgender issues as the remaining contenders faced off in the first TV debate.

The international trade minister was accused by former chancellor Rishi Sunak of promising billions in tax cuts which would simply fuel inflation.

Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch said she had pursued a policy of gender self-identification when she had responsibility for equalities issues – something she strongly denied.

Conservative leadership bid
Kemi Badenoch clashed with Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)

Appearing before a Channel 4 studio audience, Ms Mordaunt said the attacks showed she was the candidate to beat after she finished an unexpectedly strong second in the first two rounds of voting by MPs.

“I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me,” she said.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary who is seeking to overhaul Ms Mordaunt to secure a place in the final ballot of party members, insisted she was running an “entirely positive” campaign.

She nevertheless joined Ms Badenoch in questioning Ms Mordaunt’s account of her record on gender self-identification in the first flashpoint of the evening.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

She said that while she had carried out a consultation on the Gender Recognition Act, she had never been in favour of self-ID.

“I can’t imagine why people are not comprehending what I say and have been regurgitating this issue for weeks and weeks,” she said.

“I’m a woman, I’m a biological woman in every cell in my body,” she said, adding that a man who had legally transitioned was “not the same as me”.

Ms Badenoch, who took over as equalities minister in 2020, said she found her account “difficult” to accept as the policy that was being pushed at that time was self-identification.

“So, I don’t understand how that would have changed unless someone else did it in between,” she said.

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative party leadership contender Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I didn’t work with Penny, but my understanding was that the previous minister who had done the role had wanted self-ID, and that was something that I reversed with Liz.”

Ms Mordaunt retorted, saying: “That is not correct and this will all be on record in Government.”

Ms Badenoch replied: “It is on record.”

She was backed by Ms Truss, who also has responsibility for equalities alongside foreign policy, who also said there hade been a plan to move forward on self-identification,

“What I did is I changed the outcome of that work so that we were able to make the process simpler and kinder, but not move ahead with self-ID, which I think is the right position,” she said.

Conservative party leadership contender Liz Truss
Conservative party leadership contender Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Mordaunt then came under fire from Rishi Sunak after she said her economic platform was not based on “tax and spend” but on “growth and competition”.

The former chancellor said the campaign promises she had made to cut VAT on fuel and raise income tax thresholds would cost £15 billion.

“Even the pledges you’ve made are double-digit billion pound promises,” he told her.

“The best way to help everyone, the best way to make sure that they have money in their pocket, is to get a grip of inflation, and that should be everybody’s priority because that’s the thing that’s going to erode everyone’s living standards.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “Two things, Rishi, that you haven’t realised – that is, I know you know people are going to need more help this autumn, but actually people need help now and you are going to have to do something on taxation.

Conservative leadership bid
Tom Tugendhat arrives with his wife, Anissia, for the debate at Here East studios in east London (Victoria/PA)

“Next April we are going to be one of the most uncompetitive nations in terms of our tax competitiveness. That cannot be allowed to happen.”

Mr Sunak, who topped the first two polls, also attacked Ms Truss – who his also promising tax cuts – after she pinned the blame for rising inflation on the Bank of England.

“I don’t think the responsible thing to do right now is launch into some unfunded spree of borrowing and more debt, that will just make inflation worse, it will make the problem longer,” he said.

“Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairytale.”

Ms Truss responded: “I think it is wrong to put taxes up.”

Earlier, Tom Tugendhat sought to make a virtue of the fact that he was the only candidate in the race without ministerial experience.

“We need a break from the Johnson years. That is why I am here. We need to make sure we can trust our politicians,” he said.

He drew applause from the audience when – alone among the candidates – he answered the question was Boris Johnson an “honest man” with the single word answer “No”.

