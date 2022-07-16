Charities given £250,000 to tackle hunger crisis in Africa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two charities helping to tackle a hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa are being given grants totalling £250,000 from the Scottish Government.

Christian Aid and Islamic Relief will share the sum from the Humanitarian Emergency Fund, which will help their work in Ethiopia and Somalia.

The region is facing its driest conditions in 40 years, and the situation has been made worse by the grain shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Ethiopia, Christian Aid is providing pregnant women and new mothers with supplementary nutrition.

Neil Gray said people were in a 'desperate situation'

In Somalia, Islamic Relief is delivering emergency assistance for victims of drought and improving water access and hygiene in refugee camps.

International Development Minister Neil Gray said: “The drought being experienced in the Horn of Africa is creating a desperate situation for people in the region that is being made worse by grain supply disruption caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“We know that millions of people are facing historic drought conditions and a lack of essential food supplies and we stand ready to act in the face of such a pressing emergency.

“The Scottish Government is committed to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen and this aid from our Humanitarian Emergency Fund will provide essential help to those in desperate need.”

Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “A prolonged drought and four failed rainy seasons means – yet again – crops cannot grow and this is having a devastating impact on the people of Ethiopia, in addition to the challenges of conflict, Covid-19 and rising food costs.”

Nadeem Baqir, regional manager for Islamic Relief UK, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s support for our work in Somalia which comes at a critical time and will help us to ensure more families get the food and hygiene kits they need.”