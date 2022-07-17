CCTV images of three men released after bus station attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to after a man was assaulted in Glasgow.

The attack happened at the Buchanan Street Bus Station at about 12.20am on Thursday May 19, shortly after Rangers played Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville.

The 42-year-old victim needed hospital treatment.

Do you recognise these men? Officers believe they may be able to assist with enquiries into a serious assault at Buchanan Street Bus Station, which happened around 12.20am on Thursday, 19 May. A 42-year-old man was injured and needed hospital treatment.https://t.co/Tw1plXlhkv pic.twitter.com/qzBcMrE9YB — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) July 17, 2022

Police Scotland said: “Anyone who recognises these three men, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0132 of May 19.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”