Labour says SNP’s refugee policy has been ‘kicked into the long grass’

Scottish Labour have accused the SNP of failing to make any progress on a policy to help refugees.

In their 2021 election manifesto, the SNP pledged to create Scotland’s first “cities of refuge” – starting with Glasgow – which would welcome writers and artists fleeing persecution.

A response to a written question at Holyrood said work on this would take place later in the parliamentary term, leading Labour to accuse the government of deciding to “kick this policy into the long grass”.

Shona Robison said the government had a vision for a ‘welcoming Scotland’ (Fraser Bremner)

In the written response, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “The development of cities of refuge will align with the approach of our New Scots refugee integration strategy, which sets out the vision of a welcoming Scotland, where people seeking protection are supported to rebuild their lives from the day they arrive.”

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government announced it was pausing its super-sponsor scheme for Ukrainian refugees due to high demand, following a similar decision by the Welsh Government.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “The SNP’s decision to kick this policy into the long grass is another blow to their claims to be standing up for refugees.

“As is so often the case with this timid government they are posturing but not delivering.

“We need to lead the way in actions as well as words when it comes to welcoming refugees to Scotland.

“The SNP must stop dragging their heels and deliver this pledge with the urgency and ambition needed.”

The Scottish Government said it had provided sanctuary to thousands of Ukrainians (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The welfare of all displaced Ukrainians staying in Scotland remains our absolute priority.

“Scotland is currently providing sanctuary for more than 8,000 people, two-thirds of whom applied under the Scottish super sponsor scheme, with more expected to arrive over the summer.

“This exceeds the 3,000 which the Scottish Government committed to welcome when the scheme launched in March, to provide a rapid route to safety for those fleeing the crisis caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“The Scottish Government is prioritising support for recent arrivals, including displaced Ukrainians.

“As set out in the New Scots refugee integration strategy, we have a tried and tested approach to integrating refugees into our communities, schools and workplaces.

“Nonetheless, we will continue to seek to improve our approach where we can.”