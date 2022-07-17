Mordaunt wins backing of Ukrainian MPs in bid to become new Tory leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mordaunt wins backing of Ukrainian MPs in bid to become new Tory leader

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.04am
Penny Mordaunt said she was ‘humbled’ by the endorsement (Victoria Jones/PA)
Penny Mordaunt said she was ‘humbled’ by the endorsement (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has won the backing of a group of Ukrainian MPs, her campaign has said.

Ten MPs from three different parties – some of whom met her on a recent visit to London – are supporting her bid to succeed Boris Johnson, her campaign team said.

In a statement released by the campaign, Lesia Vasylenko of the Holos (Voice) Party said: “In the last six months, the UK has proven to be not just a strategic partner for Ukraine but a true friend.

“The next Conservative leader will need to be 110% dedicated to Ukraine’s victory and with it the victory of democracy.

“Penny Mordaunt was the first minister I have met, back in March, and she struck me with her determination to have Ukraine win at all cost. This is exactly the kind of uncompromising stance we in Ukraine require from our partners today.”

Vasyl Virastyuk of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party said: “Penny Mordaunt has repeatedly expressed her support for Ukraine and stated that ‘Russia must lose the war’.

“She herself sheltered Ukrainian refugees at home. I am sure that this is the prime minister who will become a new great friend of Ukraine.”

In response, Portsmouth North MP Ms Mordaunt said: “I am humbled to have been endorsed by my brave colleagues from Kyiv, their fight against Putin and his invaders is our fight too.

“Putin must fail. Under my leadership, Britain will ensure he does. I will stand with President Zelensky and ensure Britain remains their strongest ally.”

