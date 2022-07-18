Cutting taxes ‘would be a mistake’, IMF warns Tory leadership hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cutting taxes ‘would be a mistake’, IMF warns Tory leadership hopefuls

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 6.44am Updated: July 18 2022, 6.54am
The International Monetary Fund’s UK head has warned Conservative party rivals against promising tax cuts as part of their leadership bids (Alamy/PA)

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) UK head has warned Conservative Party rivals against promising tax cuts as part of their leadership bids.

Amid soaring inflation, Mark Flanagan said debt-financed tax cuts at the current time “would be a mistake”.

Speaking to BBC News, the IMF’s top official said, if anything, the tax ratio needed to be lifted.

Mr Flanagan added: “At some point you have to decide, do we want to invest in the climate transition? Do we want invest in digitalisation? Do we want to invest in skills for the public.

“Well, if you do you need the resources to do it. And the way to realise those resources is to lift the tax ratio a little bit.”

Cutting taxes has been a key issue for the No 10 hopefuls (Alamy/PA)

Mr Flanagan said that tax cuts may even boost inflation by strengthening spending.

Cutting taxes has been a key issue for the No 10 hopefuls, with candidates clashing over it on Sunday night in the latest televised debate.

The former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has been criticised by other candidates including Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt for arguing against tax cuts.

Ms Truss attacked Mr Sunak’s record in the Treasury, while Ms Mordaunt said limited tax cuts she advocated were not inflationary.

Mr Sunak accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics and said in response to Ms Mordaunt’s fiscal borrowing proposals: “Even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t go that far.”

