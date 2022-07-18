Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 1.48pm
Boris Johnson faced allegations of having already ‘checked out’ as Prime Minister as he visited the Farnborough International Airshow and took a spin in a Typhoon fighter jet as the country faced an extreme heatwave (Frank Augstein/PA)
Boris Johnson faced allegations of having already 'checked out' as Prime Minister as he visited the Farnborough International Airshow and took a spin in a Typhoon fighter jet as the country faced an extreme heatwave (Frank Augstein/PA)

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.

Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.

Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.

The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were set to soar into the high 30s, and possibly passing 40C.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of failing to focus on the heatwave, as the Tories fight a bitter leadership contest.

“For many people it’s going to be a real struggle today and tomorrow in the heat, and they’re seeing a Prime Minister who’s basically checked out, so he’s not really doing anything,” he told reporters during a visit to a central London bank.

“You’ve got a Cabinet that is completely distracted with the circus of a leadership race.”

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse will chair a Cobra meeting on Monday, having held them on Saturday and Thursday.

Mr Johnson shot a selfie video from a Typhoon fighter jet on Thursday, which he described as having taken off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire like a “vertical firecracker”.

Farnborough International Airshow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson views the display by SaxaVord, the UK Spaceport, during a visit to the Farnborough International Airshow (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prime Minister, who is remaining in No 10 until September, told an audience at the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday that he was then given the controls.

“So I pushed the joystick right over to the right and we did an aileron roll, and I pulled the joystick right back and we did a fantastic loop the loop, and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll and I pushed the stick up and right a bit,” he said.

Mr Johnson said they then “started to pull a few Gs” before he apparently lost consciousness and entered a dream about wind farms “harvesting the drained prairies of the North Sea”.

“This reverie must have gone on for quite a while because then my colleague said ‘I’m taking back control now’, and we headed happily home,” he continued.

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 19, 2021
Boris Johnson hosted friends at Chequers over the weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)

Over the weekend Mr Johnson held a party for friends at his country retreat, Chequers, where they were reportedly treated to burgers and sparkling English wine.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Mr Johnson should resign immediately rather than enjoy a “joyride” on a fighter jet and “go on a jolly”.

“The Met Office, for the first time ever, have issued a level 4 red alert warning, the Chief Medical Officer is advising everybody to be careful as a consequence of this extreme weather, the Prime Minister is hosting a lavish party at Chequers and obviously going on a joyride on a Typhoon plane,” the Labour politician said.

“This idea of a Prime Minister, who has been voted out by his party, having a jolly for six months is treating the British public with contempt – he should go now.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman argued that Mr Johnson has a role in directing the RAF in worst-case scenarios, “so it is important he is aware of some of these capabilities they have”.

Asked if he needs first-hand experience to understand this, the spokesman said: “It’s important that he has a detailed understanding of the working capabilities of the RAF.”

The spokesman also insisted that no taxpayer money was used for the Chequers party and added: “It is not unusual in Cabinet Government for Cabinet ministers to chair these sorts of things.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

But shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy said: “We think the Government ought to do a number of things: first is to turn up to work.”

The Labour MP told Sky News the Prime Minister has “clearly clocked off”, adding: “And so have many of his ministers in his Government.”

Mr Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said it is a “very unfair criticism” to attack Mr Johnson for not attending the Cobra meetings.

The Cabinet Office minister told LBC Radio: “It’s literally my job to chair Cobra. The Civil Contingencies Secretariat sits in my department.”

He said Mr Johnson “appoints Secretaries of State to do this kind of work and that’s what I’ve been doing”.

