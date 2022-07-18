Priti Patel ‘silent on scandal’ of adviser role for accused ex-police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Priti Patel ‘silent on scandal’ of adviser role for accused ex-police chief

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 6.06pm
Mike Veale, who led a controversial inquiry into sex abuse claims against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police, is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” during his time with Cleveland Police (PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of staying “silent” over the “scandal” of a former chief constable “raking” in public money as a policing adviser while facing gross misconduct proceedings.

Mike Veale, who led a controversial inquiry into sex abuse claims against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police, is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” during his time with Cleveland Police.

He stepped down as the northern force’s chief constable in 2019.

But Parliament heard he is living “the life of Riley on £100,000 a year” as an adviser to Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews.

The Government was tackled at Westminster over the starting date of the misconduct hearing against Mr Veale, which was announced by the PCC for Cleveland last August.

Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said: “Arrangements for the misconduct hearing of former chief constable Mike Veale are a matter for the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and it would be inappropriate to comment further while those proceedings remain ongoing.”

Pressing the frontbench, Conservative peer Lord Lexden said: “May I remind the House that I have used every means open to me… to try to help bring the notorious Mike Veale to book, ever since as chief constable of Wiltshire he conducted an appallingly biased investigation of the allegations of sex abuse against Sir Edward Heath.

“I also remind the House that, in Cleveland, where he was chief constable, he is due to face a gross misconduct hearing.

“It was announced a year ago but has not even started.

“Meanwhile, Veale lives the life of Riley on £100,000 a year as adviser to the so-called Conservative PCC for Leicestershire and Rutland, who must have taken leave of his senses.

Home Secretary Priti Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of staying “silent” over the “scandal” (PA)

“This scandal really must end. How on earth can the Home Office stand by helplessly while a disgraced ex-policeman rakes in public money?

“May I ask that arrangements be made for a small cross-party group from this House to see the Home Secretary as soon as possible?”

Lady Williams said: “I am more than happy to request that of the Home Secretary.

“I would hope he would agree that, through all his years of effort, a remedy is on its way to being sought through the misconduct hearing.

“In terms of the individual’s work in Leicester, that is a matter for the Leicester PCC.”

Labour peer Lord Bach, a former PCC for Leicestershire, said: “How much longer must this farce go on?

“You have a twice-disgraced ex-chief constable awaiting a gross misconduct hearing that by law should have been heard months ago, still advising for good money a police and crime commissioner in holding the Leicestershire Police to account.

“You couldn’t make it up.

“The Home Secretary is never short of advising on the right and wrong. Why is she and the Home Office so silent on this scandal?”

Lady Williams said: “It is a matter for the legally qualified chair to convene a misconduct hearing, usually within a 100 days, but it can be longer if the interests of justice will be served and therefore the legally qualified chair has obviously made a judgement on that.

“In terms of the issue of Leicester, it is a matter for the Leicester PCC.

“The Government will not intervene in a matter with the PCC.”

A spokesman for the Office of the PCC for Leicestershire said: “Mr Veale’s position has been reviewed and he remains an adviser to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“It is important to note that he is currently not in breach of any misconduct regulations and as the investigation process is still ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Office for the PCC for Cleveland said no date has been set for the misconduct hearing and it is a decision for the legally qualified chair.

