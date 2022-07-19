Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch battle to face Sunak in Tory leadership run-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch battle to face Sunak in Tory leadership run-off

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 8.51am Updated: July 19 2022, 11.23am
Penny Mordaunt is hoping to hold on to second place (PA)
Penny Mordaunt is hoping to hold on to second place (PA)

A three-way battle to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to be the next prime minister will be fought out at Westminster.

With the former chancellor comfortably ahead in the Tory leadership contest, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch remain in the hunt for the second place on the ballot that will go to Conservative Party members over the summer.

A fourth round of voting by Tory MPs will eliminate another contender on Tuesday, with Ms Badenoch most vulnerable.

Ms Mordaunt dropped a vote in the third ballot on Monday evening but was still able to fend off a challenge by Ms Truss to retain her second-placed spot, receiving 82 votes.

Ms Truss picked up seven votes to reach 71, while Ms Badenoch gained nine to reach 58.

Mr Sunak, who has unveiled a suite of policies to tackle crime, gained another 14 votes to reach 115 – just five short of the 120 which will guarantee him a place in the final two.

The Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch campaigns will spend the day attempting to woo Tom Tugendhat and his supporters following the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman’s elimination from the race.

The 31 votes up for grabs could prove decisive in shaping the rest of the race, with his support thought likely to head to Ms Mordaunt or Mr Sunak than the more right-leaning Ms Truss or Ms Badenoch.

(PA Graphics)

Voting takes place between noon and 2pm, with the result due at 3pm.

Ahead of the vote:

– Mr Sunak promised harsher sentences for criminals who refuse to attend court for their sentencing hearings and a crackdown on grooming gangs.

– Ms Truss promised to increase defence spending by 2030 and strengthen the intelligence services.

– Ms Mordaunt used a Daily Telegraph article to promise she would ditch housing targets if she enters Downing Street, saying they have been “tested to destruction”.

– Boris Johnson used his final Cabinet meeting as Prime Minister to say the net zero policy to tackle climate change is the “right thing to do” even if it is “unfashionable”, after criticism from the leadership contenders.

– Senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood, a supporter of Ms Mordaunt, had the Tory whip removed after failing to back Mr Johnson in a confidence motion on Monday.

Mr Tugendhat has not yet said publicly which camp he might throw his support behind but Ms Mordaunt made an early effort to court his backing – tweeting that she has “admired” him for years.

A Mordaunt campaign insider said: “Don’t forget that lots of Tom’s backers are good friends of Penny and her One Nation endorsers.”

The message to Mr Tugendhat’s supporters is that “Rishi has all the support he needs and it’s time to get behind her” to ensure Ms Mordaunt is in the final two.

Ms Badenoch also tweeted on Monday that Mr Tugendhat would be an “asset” to any future Conservative government.

Meanwhile, Ms Mordaunt said she remains “committed” to Mr Johnson’s flagship levelling up agenda amid concerns that the high-investment policy could be shelved for less costly policies once he leaves office in September.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is backing Mr Sunak, insisted on LBC radio that the former chancellor is a “huge fan of levelling up”.

