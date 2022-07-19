Almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 10.51am
The report showed there were almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The report showed there were almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

There were 578 new patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland in 2021, the highest incidence of new cases in at least 12 years.

The annual MS Register report from Public Health Scotland showed the total number of patients over its 12-year period had reached 5,878.

High levels of coronavirus vaccination among those with MS were recorded, with 76.4% having received their third dose or booster.

The report showed an increase in the proportion of newly diagnosed patients receiving contact with a MS specialist nurse within 10 working days.

This went from 85.4% in 2020 to 88.2% in 2021.

In his forward to the report, national clinical director Jason Leitch said: “Scotland has one of the highest incidences of MS in the world and the MS Register is an invaluable source of data on the epidemiology of this condition and access to care.

“Last year saw 578 new patients diagnosed with MS added to the MS Register; the highest incidence recorded since the MS Register began collecting data 12 years ago.

“In reflecting upon this year’s report, I want to recognise MS specialist nurses’ commitment to maintaining high levels of patient contact and support during the pandemic.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite the immense challenges during the pandemic, the proportion of newly-diagnosed people receiving contact with a MS specialist nurse within 10 working days of diagnosis increased from 85.4% in 2020 to 88.2% in 2021.

“This progress is thanks to the hard work of specialist nurses who have sustained this speed of contact in the context of both Covid-19 and an increased number of MS diagnoses to provide invaluable support to people living with MS across the country.”

“We have sustained our efforts during the pandemic to deliver the 17 commitments of the Neurological Care and Support Framework 2020-25 Framework, investing £2.2 million so far.

“Through the Framework we have invested over £300,000 to date in projects specifically to improve the health and wellbeing of people with MS in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier