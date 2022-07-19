Penny Mordaunt promises to deliver on levelling up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Penny Mordaunt promises to deliver on levelling up

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.35am
Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Penny Mordaunt has reiterated her commitment to Boris Johnson’s levelling-up vision as the Tory leadership race intensified.

Ms Mordaunt, who is seeking to regain momentum in the race to replace Mr Johnson, backed the levelling-up agenda pioneered by the outgoing Prime Minister.

Other would-be successors to Mr Johnson are reported to be cooler on the high-investment policy, with Rishi Sunak backer and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps forced to insist the former chancellor is a “huge fan of levelling up”.

Ms Mordaunt claims to be the candidate Labour fears most and the one best placed to succeed in a general election.

Ahead of hustings by the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, she said she would quadruple the number of degree apprenticeships available in the North and double the number of skills boot camps.

She also committed to delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail alongside HS2, while pledging that 50% of new hydrogen capacity will be built in the North.

Ms Mordaunt said she would support the extraction of clean energy from coalfields, a proposal backed by Lee Anderson, Tory MP for Ashfield, part of the so-called “red wall” of former Labour heartlands.

“My economic plan will boost competition and growth up and down the country, creating the jobs of the future and enabling the country to live well,” she said.

“We were elected on a manifesto to deliver levelling up, and I remain committed to delivering on the promises we made to the country.”

She also promised to “get tougher” on grant conditions, saying she will use development corporations more when “local authorities block plans for political reasons and fail to deliver on promises made to the electorate”.

