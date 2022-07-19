Biffa awarded 10-year contract for deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biffa awarded 10-year contract for deposit return scheme

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.57am Updated: July 19 2022, 2.57pm
The deposit return scheme will recycle bottles, cans and plastic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The deposit return scheme will recycle bottles, cans and plastic (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Waste management company Biffa has been given a 10-year contract to handle the logistics of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) when it begins next year.

When implemented, the DRS will see shoppers pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks in cans and bottles, with the money returned to them when they return the empty containers for recycling.

The launch of the scheme was delayed to August 2023, after a review found the July 2022 deadline was not feasible.

A non-profit company called Circularity Scotland will administer the Scottish Government scheme, with Biffa contracted to be its logistics partner.

Single-use cup charges
Three new recycling centres will be created (Ben Birchall/PA)

Biffa will handle the collection of bottles and cans from about 30,000 locations around Scotland as well as building three new sorting centres.

The company said about £80 million had been committed to the DRS, including through property leasing.

About 500 jobs are expected to be created.

Michael Topham, chief executive of Biffa, said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to provide logistics, sorting and counting services for Scotland’s landmark deposit return scheme.

“This appointment is testament to the strength of Biffa’s reputation as a sustainable waste management provider to complex markets, our extensive capabilities and world-leading recycling infrastructure.”

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has said there will be planned “milestones” for the DRS.

In January this year, she said this would include an awareness campaign and the construction of the sorting centres in August.

The Scottish Green Party minister said the industry would lead on the scheme based on the “polluter pays” principle.

Opposition MSPs voiced concern about Circularity Scotland being a limited company rather than a public body, saying ministers were not in charge of it.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the DRS was an “important step towards creating a more circular economy”.

“The scheme will ultimately recycle billions of bottles and cans every year, helping to cut litter, prevent waste and reduce emissions,” the spokesman said.

“The award of this contract is a key milestone in the roll out of the scheme. With thousands of return points, it will be as easy to return your empty bottle or can as it was to buy it in the first place.

“Effective logistics will play a huge role in ensuring the scheme works for both the public and for businesses and we look forward to working with Biffa and Circularity Scotland to deliver success.”

