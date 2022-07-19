Factory worker shortages costing the UK £7bn in lost output, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Factory worker shortages costing the UK £7bn in lost output, MPs told

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.55pm
Skills shortages in Britain’s manufacturing sector are costing the UK £7 billion in lost economic output as firms struggle to fill vacancies amid a mounting hiring crisis, MPs have been told (PA)
Skills shortages in Britain’s manufacturing sector are costing the UK £7 billion in lost economic output as firms struggle to fill vacancies amid a mounting hiring crisis, MPs have been told (PA)

Skills shortages in Britain’s manufacturing sector are costing the UK £7 billion in lost economic output as firms struggle to fill vacancies amid a mounting hiring crisis, MPs have been told.

In a hearing with the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing organisation Make UK, said the sector is battling to fill 95,000 vacancies.

Make UK estimates this equates to around £7 billion in lost output for the wider UK economy – or £21 million a day in lost gross domestic product (GDP) per worker.

He said the sector is being “disproportionately affected” by the recruitment woes, with around four vacancies for every 100 manufacturing jobs in the country.

That is more than double the usual level of vacancies, which typically stands at 1.9 per 100 jobs, and more than the hard-hit hospitality sector, which is running at 3.6 per 100.

He said Brexit and the pandemic has added to the skills gaps, with manufacturers resorting to paying £5,000 fees to try to get overseas workers through the visa process and into the country, in particular toolmakers.

Mr Phipson said: “Many companies are talking about a drag on growth at the moment.

“The labour shortage… is now cited as the most often reason why it’s suppressed in terms of output. We can’t produce enough because we haven’t got the skilled staff. And, in fact, it’s starting to affect people’s investment plans.

“Can we build the factory extension here? ‘Can we get the labour to staff it up?’ is the question.”

Stephen Phipson CBE, Chief Executive Officer, MakeUK
Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said manufacturers have been ‘disproportionately affected’ by the hiring crisis (House of Commons/PA)

MPs on the Commons committee heard how skills shortages are rife throughout corporate Britain, impacting manufacturing, construction, financial services and small businesses.

It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday revealed there were 1,294,000 job vacancies over the three months to June, representing a 6,900 rise on the previous quarter.

Claire Tunley, chief executive of the Financial Services Skills Commission, said there were 51,000 vacancies in the financial services sector, with particular shortages of data analysts and cyber security experts.

She said the shortages were affecting many firms’ plans to transform and boost their digital capabilities.

MPs also heard how firms are hiking pay to try and address the recruitment issues, with firms in financial services and manufacturing sectors having to increase wages by around 6% to 7% this year.

Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said: “Businesses are experiencing a huge pressure to pay more.

“SMEs (small and medium sized businesses) are really struggling here.”

Mr Phipson said many manufacturers are undergoing negotiations for a second round of pay reviews this year, with another 3% rise in salaries being looked at on average across the board, after an average 3.2% increase earlier this year.

“We’ve got a labour market that’s tightened to the extent that it’s tipping businesses into crisis management mode rather than having that confidence to get out there and invest,” he said.

The committee heard how the UK needs to focus on increasing vocational skills education for young people, while also boosting the number of apprentices across the UK and reskilling older workers who have dropped out of the jobs market.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier