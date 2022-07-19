Hospital and prison workers leaving to stack shelves, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hospital and prison workers leaving to stack shelves, MPs told

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 2.45pm
Hospital and prison workers are abandoning the services to less stressful, and sometimes better paid, jobs in supermarkets and other parts of the economy, MPs have been told (Alamy/PA)
Hospital and prison workers are abandoning the services to less stressful, and sometimes better paid, jobs in supermarkets and other parts of the economy, MPs have been told (Alamy/PA)

Hospital and prison workers are quitting for less stressful and sometimes better paid jobs at supermarkets and elsewhere, MPs have been told.

David Fry, director of a group that advises on what public workers should be paid, said the review body setting prison workers’ pay has heard reports of staff leaving to become delivery drivers.

“Other markets that people could move into have been increasing, so the review body has been hearing reports of people leaving to become … supermarket workers, delivery drivers and other areas,” the Office of Manpower Economics boss told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

The office gives independent advice to eight pay review bodies that help set the pay for nearly half of all public sector staff.

Mr Fry’s comments were echoed by Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady.

She said porters and cleaners at NHS hospitals are seeing opportunities elsewhere.

“What they say to me is that they did their duty during the pandemic. They were always a little cynical about the clapping and how long that would last,” she said.

“They’ve been through a lot personally, emotionally, mentally, and if they can get a job in a supermarket that is not as emotionally demanding and very often on better pay, why not?”

Local residents clapping outside the Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre in April 2020
Local residents clapping outside the Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre in April 2020 (PA)

Ms O’Grady took aim at comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and others, that increasing workers’ pay will push up inflation.

“I think, given the news today, it has been proven that it is simply nonsense to suggest that we are in a pay inflation spiral,” she said, referring to new data showing a 3.7% drop in real wages in the three months to May.

It is the worst fall since records began in 2001.

“The real challenge we face is how on earth we improve people’s pay packets in order that people can have decent living standards, bring up their families, but also pay their taxes that fund our public services, and spend their money in local economies to keep businesses in the private sector going too,” she added.

“I would strongly advise anybody on more than half a million a year not to be lecturing low-paid workers on what they’re entitled to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier