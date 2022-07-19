‘Harsher sentences should be imposed on those selling drugs to under-16s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Harsher sentences should be imposed on those selling drugs to under-16s’

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 3.13pm
People who sell drugs to children or teenagers under the age of 16 should face harsher sentences, ministers have been told
People who sell drugs to children or teenagers under the age of 16 should face harsher sentences, ministers have been told (Picture posed by a model/Alamy/PA)

Drug dealers selling to under-16s should face harsher sentences, ministers have been told.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake told the Commons it should be a specific offence to supply drugs to children, saying a change in the law is needed to “keep young people safe”.

The Thirsk and Malton MP called for reform after 15-year-old Leah Heyes died in 2019.

She collapsed after taking MDMA in a car park in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Leah Heyes
Leah Heyes, who was with a large group of youngsters who gathered to take drugs in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton, North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

For their role in her death, two older teenagers were sentenced in November 2020 for supplying class A drugs.

But Mr Hollinrake claimed the sentences they served were “paltry”, telling the Commons: “The unimaginable was exacerbated by the fact that the young adults who sold Leah the drugs received custodial sentences of 21 and 12 months respectively.

“The two ended up serving a paltry six months each.”

The MP said: “The Supply of Drugs to Children Under 16 (Aggravated Offence) Bill, or Leah’s Law, intends to change the law to make clear that any person under the age of 16 cannot consent to taking illegal substances.

“And by asking our judges to impose tougher sentences on those who supply drugs to our children, this will have a dual affect of keeping young people safe but also acting as a deterrent to those who callously target children.”

He later said: “It cannot be right that a child’s agency is classed as the same as an adult when it comes to something so damaging as drugs.”

Mr Hollinrake paid tribute to Leah’s mother, Kerry Roberts, saying she has “championed tirelessly the case for Leah’s Law”.

The Tory MP said he is disappointed by the Government’s response to a public petition calling for a change in the law, and called for ministers to “think again” and support his Bill.

The Bill is due to be considered again on Friday October 28 but is unlikely to become law without support from the Government.

The petition got 10,276 signatures before closing in April.

A Home Office response said: “Protecting children from harm is a priority for Government. However, as existing offences already apply for drug supply, we have no plans to make it a specific offence to supply a child with drugs.”

