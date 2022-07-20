Liz Truss: I am only the person who can deliver change in line with Tory values

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss: I am only the person who can deliver change in line with Tory values

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 5.37am
Liz Truss has declared she is the ‘only person who can deliver the change’ the UK needs which is in ‘line with true Conservative principals’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss has declared she is the ‘only person who can deliver the change’ the UK needs which is in ‘line with true Conservative principals’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has declared she is the “only person who can deliver the change” the UK needs which is in “line with true Conservative principals”.

In a comment piece for The Daily Telegraph, the leadership hopeful outlined the pitch she is planning to deliver to colleagues on Wednesday in the final round of the MPs’ contest.

As well as promising to unite the Tory party after weeks of division and turmoil that was further highlighted by the televised debates, the Foreign Secretary pledged to enact “the biggest economic change we have seen in 30 years”.

If she was to win leadership, Ms Truss said her plan to get “our economy moving” would centre on tax cuts, deregulation and tough reform.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is being backed by Boris Johnson’s most loyal allies (BBC/PA)

“At a time when hard-pressed working people and families face the heaviest tax burden in 70 years, I would immediately cut taxes,” she said.

“I was clear in Cabinet about my opposition to the National Insurance rise and would reverse it.

“I would also temporarily suspend the green levy bringing down the cost of energy bills.”

She added that under a Truss government, defence spending would be increased to three per cent of of GDP by 2030 and the UK’s regulatory divergence from the European Union would be accelerated.

“I am the only candidate with a clear and credible plan for economic growth,” the leadership hopeful said.

“I am the only person who can deliver the change we need on the economy – in line with true Conservative principles – and the only person capable of stepping up and leading the response to Ukraine and the increased security threat that the free world faces.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting
Liz Truss has pledged to ‘immediately’ cut taxes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On the eve of the MPs’ final vote to decide the final two candidates, Ms Truss, who is being backed by Boris Johnson’s most loyal allies, denied the contest had damaged the Tory brand and insisted the party was in a “positive place”.

She added: “I’m not in any way saying what’s gone on has been perfect”.

The issue of tax has dominated the race to replace Boris Johnson with both Ms Truss and Penny Mordaunt criticising Rishi Sunak’s refusal to cut taxes if he wins the leadership.

It comes after Ms Truss’s tax-cutting promises were criticised by former Cabinet minister David Davis as having “gone a bit far”.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) UK head has warned against tax cuts, suggesting they might boost inflation.

Mark Flanagan earlier told the BBC that debt-financed tax cuts at the current time “would be a mistake”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier