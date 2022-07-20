Pressure on next prime minister to act on rising inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pressure on next prime minister to act on rising inflation

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 10.17am

The next prime minister needs to “get their house in order” and focus on tackling inflation, a business group said as the cost-of-living crisis deepened.

With a new prime minister set to replace Boris Johnson in September, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said it was vital for the Government to demonstrate that “despite political upheaval” it can still manage the economy.

Opponents of Mr Johnson claimed he was leading a “zombie government” at a time of national crisis.

The Tory leadership race will continue throughout the summer, with the Prime Minister remaining in office until his successor is elected.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi insisted “we are working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation” and acknowledged the difficulties being caused by rising prices.

Official data showed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 9.4% in June, up from 9.1% in May and remaining at the highest level since February 1982.

UK historic inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

BCC director of policy and public affairs Alex Veitch said: “It is vital that Government sends business a clear signal that despite political upheaval it can still take action on the economy.

“Beginning a long-promised review of the shortage occupations list to ease the incredibly tight labour market would be a start.

“The autumn budget must then be the main priority of the new prime minister and chancellor – a chance for them to reset, rethink and get their house in order.

“This inflationary surge sits alongside a poor economic outlook and unless the Government acts with urgency the chances of a recession will only increase.”

The Food and Drink Federation’s chief executive Karen Betts said “bold new policies” were needed from the next prime minister to “create the conditions for investment to boost productivity and competitiveness”.

The Tories’ opponents also demanded greater action to combat the impact of soaring prices.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Tory leadership race had delivered “chaos, distraction and unfunded fantasy economics”.

“Rising inflation may be pushing family finances to the brink, but the low wage spiral facing so many in Britain isn’t new,” she said.

“It’s the result of a decade of Tory mismanagement of our economy meaning living standards and real wages have failed to grow.

“We need more than sticking plasters to get us back on course – we need a stronger, and more secure economy.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “Britain now has a zombie government in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“The country can’t wait any longer for this Conservative party to play out their horror show leadership contest.”

There have been widespread reports of a rift between the Government and the Bank of England over tackling inflation.

Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership contender Liz Truss has criticised the Bank’s monetary policy and suggested she would “look again” at its mandate to make sure it is tough enough on inflation.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has suggested a 50 basis percentage point rise in the interest rate – which would take it from 1.25% to 1.75% – will be one of the options on the table as it looks to “act forcefully” on inflation.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, a Truss supporter, has denied suggestions that he or the Government have been putting pressure on the Bank of England.

“I most certainly wasn’t,” he said.

Mr Clarke told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he respects the long-standing independence of the Bank of England.

“I think it’s imperative we take action to mitigate inflation, and I think the Bank understands that.

“I think there’s absolutely no question that we, as a Government, need to play our role in conjunction with the Bank in maintaining wider pay and spending discipline, but they do have a vitally important role to play and interest rates are a critical lever in that fight.

“The issue, of course, is how and when to best deploy them, and I absolutely leave that to the independent Bank to determine.”

