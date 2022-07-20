Boris Johnson: clearly insane to use disposable BBQ on dry grass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson: clearly insane to use disposable BBQ on dry grass

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 2.15pm
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)
Boris Johnson said it is “clearly insane to take a disposable barbeque onto dry grass” following a call for the items to be banned.

Conservative former minister Caroline Nokes asked at Prime Minister’s Questions if the Prime Minister would take action to avoid fires by getting rid of disposable barbeques and Chinese sky lanterns.

The exchange followed another Tory MP’s call for a ban on flying lanterns during an earlier session of Cop26 questions in the House.

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin described how in a “tinder-dry” landscape they act as “unguided flamethrowers”.

The requests to ban disposable barbeques and sky lanterns follows temperatures going above 40C for the first time ever in the UK on Tuesday, which saw major fire incidents declared in London, Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire.

A sky lantern at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ms Nokes, the MP for Romsey and Southampton North, said: “My right honourable friend (Mr Johnson) rightly paid tribute to our hardworking firefighters dealing with the fires over the last few days in this unprecedented weather.

“Will my right honourable friend take action to make sure more fires can be prevented by getting rid of disposable barbeques and Chinese sky lanterns?”

The Prime Minister said: “I think the key thing is for people to behave responsibly first with the use of these things.

“It’s clearly insane to take a disposable barbeque onto dry grass.”

Ms Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire, speaking during Cop26 questions, asked Cop26 President Alok Sharma to “make it his objective to ban the sale of Chinese lanterns across the UK”.

“Across our tinder-dry land they are simply acting as unguided flamethrowers,” she said.

Mr Sharma responded: “I will make sure this is raised with the appropriate department domestically.”

