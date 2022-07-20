Universities must do more to tackle homelessness – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Universities must do more to tackle homelessness – report

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Universities must do more to tackle homelessness and should collect data on the housing status of current and former students, according to a new study.

The report adds that universities drawing up access and participation plans for the Office for Students “should consider how they can recruit and support students who have been affected by homelessness and other adverse experiences both during their schooling and in adulthood”.

The paper, written by Greg Hurst for the Higher Education Policy Institute, says it is “striking” that universities have been “incurious” about collecting more robust data on homelessness, despite there being anecdotal evidence of “hidden homelessness” in some universities, for example where students are “sofa surfing”.

Mr Hurst said that during long summer breaks from university, where most undergraduates leave halls of residence or private rentals, a “particular pinch-point” occurs for students who are estranged from their families or have nowhere to go.

They cannot claim benefits unless they are parents or have a disability, and when UK campuses closed in spring 2020 during the first lockdown, “the size of this group became apparent when many universities found unexpected numbers of students who wanted to stay in halls of residence because they were unable to return home”.

Mr Hurst said continuing to identify these students is “crucial”, and that universities could use vacant rooms in halls of residence or give targeted financial support to “tide these students over until the next academic year”.

Mr Hurst, who was education editor at The Times when the Coalition and then Conservative Government relaxed student number controls, said he witnessed a “demand-led” system under which universities “expanded their student numbers at a much faster rate than they increased the capacity of their on-campus welfare and support services”, as well as their stock of accommodation.

He said that universities had subsequently changed their attitude regarding how responsible they were for student mental health, and suggested that universities could collect data on the housing status of current students, former students who quit their studies and alumni.

He said surveys could be undertaken in partnership with student unions, snapshot national polling commissioned from specialist market research companies, or through a new question on housing status in the National Student Survey.

“How many would really know, and indeed follow up, if an undergraduate was evicted from or left private rented housing to sleep on a course mate’s sofa?” he said.

Mr Hurst said: “Widening access to higher education means broadening the composition of a university’s student body and, therefore, admitting more students whose past experiences and circumstances mean they face a higher risk of homelessness.

“As we experience a surge in inflation to beyond 9 per cent, this is likely to mean that from the autumn more students struggle to pay higher food and energy costs alongside their rent.

“Many universities could and should ask themselves if they are doing enough to prevent homelessness among their current and recent students.”

Mary Stuart, the former vice-chancellor of the University of Lincoln and vice-chancellor’s fellow at La Trobe University, Australia, said of her own past experience of homelessness: “It is, I believe from my own experience, important to recognise that universities can provide some parts of the solution for some people affected by homelessness.

“There is some effective work that universities already do tackling homelessness but the value of this piece is that it contributes to an emerging debate about students and housing which most universities would recognise is an area of concern.”

The report also found that prevalence of homelessness tended to be higher in university towns and cities.

