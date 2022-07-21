Borrowing soars as runaway inflation pushes up interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Borrowing soars as runaway inflation pushes up interest

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 8.09am Updated: July 21 2022, 9.01am
The interest owed by the Treasury jumped due to a spike in energy bills in April
The interest owed by the Treasury jumped due to a spike in energy bills in April

Interest payments on the UK’s debt helped push up borrowing last month, new official data shows.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Government borrowing hit £22.9 billion, the second highest June since records began in 1993.

It is £4.1 billion more than the same month a year ago, the ONS said.

ECONOMY Borrowing
(PA Graphics)

Central Government spent £86 billion in June, an increase of £9 billion.

The rise came largely from a £10.3 billion jump in the amount of interest paid on Government loans.

“Today’s figures put paid to the idea that inflation is an effective tool for reducing debt,” said Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK.

“The accrued debt interest in June is sufficient to fully offset the £18 billion expected yield from the income tax threshold freezes by 2025/26, which push people into higher tax brackets as their nominal incomes rise.”

But, Mr Stelmach added, a lot of the interest does not have to actually be paid yet.

Instead, the Government pays when its bonds mature.

ECONOMY Borrowing
(PA Graphics)

The average length of a contract to come to maturity is 18 years.

The debt payments are linked to inflation, which has been soaring in recent months.

The cost of living has put extreme pressure on some households, as everyday items become more expensive.

The retail price index (RPI) soared to 11.1% in April – the month June’s interest payments are calculated on.

It was up from 2.9% a year earlier, in large part due to a 54% spike in average energy bills.

“The huge figure surely will be used by (Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi) Sunak to argue that tax cuts must wait until after inflation has fallen back,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Indeed, RPI inflation likely will surge again in October, when the energy price cap will jump, boosting interest payments in December.”

Debt interest was actually lower than expected.

The Office for Budget responsibility had expected the payments to reach £19.7 billion, but the final future was £19.4 billion.

