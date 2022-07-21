Liz Truss rejects Margaret Thatcher comparisons: ‘I am my own person’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss rejects Margaret Thatcher comparisons: ‘I am my own person’

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 10.03am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has denied she has been modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has denied she has been modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss has denied modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher, saying such comparisons are “frustrating”.

The comparisons have come thick-and-fast in recent years, especially since the elevation of Ms Truss to the high-profile position of Foreign Secretary.

Some have suggested the comparisons have not been unwelcome to Ms Truss, pointing to some of her own eye-catching photo opportunities.

Ms Truss donned military gear and perched in a tank for pictures during a visit to Estonia, echoing an image of former prime minister Mrs Thatcher in a tank in West Germany in 1986.

More recently, an outfit worn at one of the televised leadership debates bore uncanny similarities to the attire of Mrs Thatcher.

British Politics – The Conservative Party – Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher – London – 1990
Then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher speaking in the House of Commons (PA Archive/PA Images)

But on Thursday, Ms Truss tried to scotch any notion of a conscious attempt to model herself on the decade-defining PM.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I am my own person.

“I’m from a very different background. I grew up in Yorkshire. I went to a comprehensive school. I am somebody who has worked all my life to get things done. And that’s what I want to do in the job.”

Ms Truss went further in an interview with GB News later on Thursday morning, calling any suggestion of a resemblance between the two women “frustrating”.

“It is quite frustrating that female politicians always get compared to Margaret Thatcher, whereas male politicians don’t get compared to Ted Heath,” she said.

“I think we need to equalise the scales,” she joked.

