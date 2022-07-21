Liz Truss ‘would be too busy’ as PM to think about Downing Street wallpaper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss ‘would be too busy’ as PM to think about Downing Street wallpaper

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 10.35am
The controversial refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s official Downing Street flat has been a source of mockery and criticism for the Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liz Truss has joked she will not have time to think about changing the wallpaper in Downing Street if she is elected prime minister.

The quip, a reference to Boris Johnson’s controversial refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat, came as the Foreign Secretary prepares to face off against rival Rishi Sunak in the last round of the Conservative leadership contest.

Ms Truss and the former chancellor will now face a vote of Tory Party members, after a series of ballots by Conservative MPs narrowed the contest down to the final two candidates.

Appearing on GB News, she was asked if she plans to remove the infamous gold wallpaper, reportedly part of the controversial overhaul which prompted questions about how the renovations were funded.

Conservative leadership bid
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss celebrates with supporters after making it to the final of the Tory leadership contest along with Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Recent reports suggested that the revamp could have cost around £200,000, prompting jokes in some quarters over the fate of any plush wallpaper now that Mr Johnson is set to leave No 10.

Ms Truss appeared to get in on the act, telling the programme that, if elected Tory leader by party members, she will not have time to think about such things.

“I’m not going to have the time to be thinking about the wallpaper in No 10, because we’ve only got two years until the general election – we need to hit the ground running,” she said.

She told the same programme she is a fan of 1980s music, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston her go-to karaoke song.

