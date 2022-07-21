Badger cull protesters ambush Liz Truss at Tory leadership hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Badger cull protesters ambush Liz Truss at Tory leadership hustings

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 2.29pm
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss arrives for a hustings event with the Conservative Councillors’ Association, in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss arrives for a hustings event with the Conservative Councillors’ Association, in Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Liz Truss was ambushed by a group of badger cull protesters as she arrived for a hustings with Conservative councillors in London.

The Tory leadership hopeful, fittingly dressed in black and white, was met by the noisy demonstrators as she walked up to the Local Government Association’s offices in Westminster.

Protesters chanted “Save our badgers, stop the cull”, drowning out any questions from journalists hoping to gauge Ms Truss’s mood ahead of her grilling by local government politicians.

A protester dressed as one of the furry mammals followed the Foreign Secretary with placards that read “I am innocent” and “176,000 badgers shot by Defra” (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).

Ms Truss oversaw the culling of badgers as environment secretary as part of a programme intended to halt the spread of TB in cattle.

But critics want a moratorium on badger culling in England, calling the policy “inhumane and ineffective” and not backed up by scientific evidence.

Conservative leadership bid
Badger cull protesters outside the Tory leadership hustings event (Sophie Wingate/PA)

Ms Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak were holding the first in a series of summer hustings on Thursday, a day after making it into the Tory leadership run-off.

The pair will tour the UK to take part in 12 hustings for Tory members who will vote for the next prime minister, with the result being announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak, who faced the Conservative Councillors’ Association first, avoided the growing crowd of protesters and the media as he slipped out unnoticed.

Ms Truss followed suit by leaving via a side entrance, but her exit did not go unnoticed by the badger proponents.

They rushed to her car and surrounded it as she got in, shouting: “Stop killing badgers.”

